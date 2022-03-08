The State Theatre Appoints Production Veteran John Rattie To New Position Of General Manager

The State Theatre has announced the promotion of Production Manager John Rattie to General Manager. John comes from the touring musician world with a proven history of production management. He has been instrumental to the Theatre's progress in returning to full operation after its pandemic-forced shutdown.

The Board of Directors has been searching for new leadership since December, interviewing a number of candidates. John clearly stood out from the rest; the only issue was that his production abilities were so essential to the Theatre. John and the Board together created a new hybrid position combining production and operations management.

"We were very confident that John had the skills to handle both those roles," stated Board President Jay Bartlett. "What convinced us that he wouldn't be stretched too thin was his proven ability to delegate and our amazing staff's willingness to step up and help carry the load."

When asked about the position, John stated, "it's time to get to work. I'd like to mention how honored and grateful I am for the opportunity to take on this new role and say thank you for the words of support sent my way. I also would like to say how honored and proud I am to be part of and work along with an exceptionally passionate, dedicated, and determined team. It is the resolve that is so inspiring and fills the sails."

The State Theatre has national acts, operas, films, and community productions that it puts on to fulfill the mission to entertain, enrich, educate, and inspire. The Board and staff believe that its future is bright, especially under this new leadership.

"I believe this community needs a beacon that it can look to for the arts and I believe we shine bright. I also believe there is room to increase the wattage and shine brighter. There is still a further off destination. And I think with each passing day we are on the way. I believe we can do it. It's all out there" John stated.