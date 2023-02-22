The Millbrook Playhouse's 60th Season Opens Curtains on a New Era for the Diamond Anniversary

The Millbrook Playhouse Board of Directors, and new Producing Artistic Director, Shannon Agnew, have announced the professional summer theater's 60th Season.

Agnew stated "I am endeavoring to build on Millbrook's ambitious and creative programming, and presenting shows that demonstrate our commitment to diversity of stories and experiences on our stages. Our goal for the 60th anniversary is to make sure everyone who comes to Millbrook this summer finds something on stage that ignites their passions and enriches their life."

The season includes plenty for music lovers with A Closer Walk with Patsy Cline featuring the singer's greatest hits, and the "slice of paradise" Jimmy Buffett's Escape To Margaritaville. The enchanting musical Rogers and Hammerstein's Cinderella is sure to delight the whole family. Fast paced farce Boeing Boeing, and classic musical comedy Double Trouble bring hilarity to the Poorman Cabaret, while the dark comedy The Roommate and the historical tour-de-force Looking Over The President's Shoulder provide more earnest entertainment for audiences. Currently, season subscriptions are available for purchase, and individual tickets go on sale to the public on March 20th.

In anticipation of Millbrook's 60th, the diamond anniversary, Agnew is eager to introduce innovative ways for audiences to interact with the Playhouse, and create new programs for young artists to grow. "I am inspired by our artists and audiences every day, and it is a joy to make sure that I cultivate programming that augments us all. I take my responsibility to create a place for all of us to explore our world through theater very seriously." Her new programming shows her commitment to this mission. Highlights of her new offerings at the Playhouse include Community Gathering Opening Nights, culminating in a ribbon cutting ceremony for each show replicating those of the Playhouse's first season in 1963, "Cocktails, Mocktails and Conversations" an opportunity for audiences to meet the creative teams behind each show, and the Community Academy, a new series of classes for community adults and early career professionals. Camp registration for The Community Academy, The Teen Performing Arts Academy, Junior's Theater Camp, and Little's Theater Camp, are currently open.

Agnew's first season at the playhouse marks a special moment for her, and for the theater. Beginning at the Playhouse in 2015, she steps in as Producing Artistic Director at a place she has called home for almost a decade. Agnew is "...humbled to be trusted with the continued stewardship of the theater, and pledge to uphold our mission of producing spectacular professional theater for our community, while fostering a lifelong love of the performing arts for our patrons. I've learned so much from David Leidholdt, my predecessor, mentor, and friend, and taking on this major role at a theater I care so deeply for is a dream come true."

Since the pandemic, many regional theaters have been struggling. However, Agnew speaks optimistically about the future. "We are dreaming big for the Playhouse. We were founded on the community's dream to create theater, and that same dream keeps us going today." Agnew reflected that Millbrook has survived challenging times in the past, and coming out of the pandemic is no exception. She, however, is confident with the continued support of the community, and building off of the momentum of growth her predecessor, David Leidholdt, has made for the theater, that Millbrook has a bright future. "I really believe that theaters like Millbrook are the backbone of the performing arts in America. For sixty years we have fostered young careers, and brought unparalleled access to theater to Pennsylvanians. Now, it is my responsibility to excite, and ignite action in, us all to make sure Millbrook stays a cultural gem in Clinton County for generations to come."

Season Ticket Packages, which include tickets to multiple shows, are currently on sale. Package perks include discounted tickets from the regular adult ticket price and selecting seats for performances before individual tickets go on sale to the public. There are no package fees, and no ticket exchange fees for package holders. Millbrook encourages patrons interested in purchasing a package to do so before individual tickets go on sale to the public on March 20th to ensure best seat selection. To purchase, call the Box Office at 570-748-8083, visit www.millbrookplayhouse.org or email Info@MillbrookPlayhouse.org. There is a $2.00 per Season/Patron Ticket fee for online orders. Gift Certificates are also available.

ON THE RYAN MAINSTAGE:

A CLOSER WALK WITH PATSY CLINE - June 2 - June 11

By Dean Regan.

- "An intimate tribute to a musical giant, you will feel that you are actually there as music history is made." Little Big Man, a disc jockey from Patsy Cline's hometown of Winchester, VA, traces the late singer's footsteps from early honky-tonk and radio days through her rise at the Grand Ole Opry, plus her appearances at Carnegie Hall and Las Vegas. A Closer Walk With Patsy Cline chronicles Patsy's compelling journey and features her greatest hits featuring "Crazy", "Walkin' After Midnight", "Sweet Dreams", "She's Got You", "I Fall to Pieces" and more! With great tunes, a great band, and country music's greatest lady, this show will have you singing the whole way home! Rated G.

ROGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA: THE BROADWAY MUSICAL - June 16 - July 2

Music by Richard Rogers. Lyrics and Original Book by Oscar Hammerstein II. New Book by Douglas Carter Beane.

"A timeless inspiration for young and old alike who wish for their dreams to come true." Douglas Carter Beane has waved his magic wand over the world's most treasured fairytale, and his delightfully romantic and contemporary take on the ultimate makeover story promises some hilarious new twists, some new characters and several new Rogers and Hammerstein songs! Discover Cinderella's sassier side as she sparks transformation in the kingdom with the help of her fairy godmother, a pumpkin and a little magic and humor in this outrageously fun musical for dreamers of all ages. And not to worry, you'll be home well before the stroke of midnight! Rated G.

Jimmy Buffett'S ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - July 7 - July 23

Book by Greg Garcia and Mike O'Malley, Music and Lyrics by Jimmy Buffett.

"A little slice of paradise!" Imagine a place where the sun is hot, the water's warm and the drinks are as cold as they are plentiful. Welcome to Margaritaville, the island paradise where city folk get away from it all, and where Tully, a part-time bartender/singer and full-time charmer thinks he's got life all figured out - until a beautiful tourist steals his heart and makes him question everything. Take a break from your troubles, make some new friends at the bar and kick back to the sounds of your most-loved Jimmy Buffett classics, plus some new songs! It doesn't get much better than this. Its more than a musical - it's a way of life! Rated PG-13.

DIAMOND JUBILEE: MILLBROOK'S 60TH ANNIVERSARY CONCERT - July 28 - July 30

A MILLBROOK PLAYHOUSE SPECIAL EVENT

"The Diamond Anniversary Celebration for the crown jewel of the region!" Join Millbrook alumni for a look back at our sixty year history through stories, songs, and celebration, and see how Millbrook has thrived, survived, and grown for six decades. This concert cast with our alumni, students, and current performers tells Millbrook's story through production numbers, songs from our past seasons, memories from our community, and a celebration of the people who brought us to today. This trip down memory lane is sure to be a wild, heartwarming, and unforgettable celebration of Millbrook's sixty year history which you won't want to miss. Rated G.

IN THE POORMAN CABARET:

LOOKING OVER THE PRESIDENT'S SHOULDER - June 9 - June 19

By James Still.

"This one man show is at once warm, thought-provoking and inspiring. A timeless story for all ages." Based on the real-life story of Alonzo Fields, the grandson of a freed slave who grew up in an all-black town in southern Indiana who is forced by the Depression to give up his dreams of becoming an opera singer and accept a job at the White House where he quickly was appointed Chief Butler. Set on the eve of his last day on the job, Fields reflects on his 21 years of service to his country over four presidencies along with their famous guests, with humor and pride. As he says in the play, "It was like being in the front row and watching the passing parade of history..." Rated PG.

DOUBLE TROUBLE (A MUSICAL TOUR DE FARCE) - June 30 - July 9

Book, Music & Lyrics by Bob Walton & Jim Walton.

"Part farce, part musical, and full-time fun equals Double Trouble!"

Jimmy and Bobby Martin are two song-and-dance brothers that arrive in Hollywood from Broadway where they have the opportunity of a life time - writing a song for a major motion picture - except they have only a few hours to do it. Its a spoof of 1940's Hollywood in which two performers play ten different larger than life characters. An enjoyable and wacky tale full of singing and dancing that is sure to get you laughing, and your toes tapping, as the song-writing brothers contend and sometimes work with an odd assortment of other characters. It's truly a double your pleasure and double your fun night at the theater! Rated PG.

BOEING BOEING - July 14 - July 23

By Marc Camoletti.

"Fasten your seat belts for the most deleriously funny flight of your life!"

French bachelor Bernard has three lovely female flight attendants from three different countries believing each of them are each engaged to him. He has been able to juggle these women due to his detailed timetable of his fiancés' flight schedules. When schedule changes cause them all to end up at his apartment on the same day, Bernard (with help from his bewildered friend Robert) struggles to keep them from learning the truth. Will the lying lothario be able to keep up this charade, or will a disaster occur? As they say: all's well that ends well! Rated PG-13.

THE ROOMMATE - July 28 - August 6

By Jen Silverman.

"Tugs at the heartstrings as much as it tickles the funny bone. It's just that good, and just that fun!"

Sharon, in her mid-fifties, is recently divorced and needs a roommate to share her Iowa home. Robyn, also in her mid-fifties, needs a place to hide and a chance to start over. But as Sharon begins to uncover Robyn's secrets, she taps into a deep-seated desire to abandon her comfort zone and live a life of danger and adventure. A dark comedy about isolation, second chances and the consequences of our choices that subtly grows beneath peals of uproarious laughter, and which cleverly explores what it takes to re-route your life - and what happens when the wheels come off. Rated PG-13