The Millbrook Playhouse Youth Ensemble Presents The Regional Premiere Of KID FRANKENSTEIN THE MUSICAL

Millbrook Playhouse (David E. Leidholdt-Producing Artistic Director, and the Board of Directors) have announced the Millbrook Playhouse Youth Ensemble in Kid Frankenstein The Musical, Book and Lyrics by Peter Charles Morris, Music by David Mallamud. Opening on October 5th at 12:00pm.

In Kid Frankenstein The Musical, it's Halloween and something strange is going on at Frankie Steiner's house. Day and night, the boy genius works on his entry for the annual robotics competition. But what he creates is more than he expected - and more than he can handle, making him a true Kid Frankenstein.

Kid Frankenstein The Musical is a delightfully spooky new family musical which premiered in 2017 at the Vital Theatre Company in New York City. The show features senior members of the 2019/20 Millbrook Playhouse Youth Ensemble; Taking on the role of Frankie Steiner is newcomer Adam Fox of Jersey Shore, PA. Also featured in the production is Cale Blakely (Jersey Shore, PA) as the Monster, Sydney Neff (Lock Haven) as Frankie's Mother, Kaidyn Rogers (Beech Creek, PA) and Elaina Packer (Woolrich, PA) as Audrey, Kelly Long (Lock Haven, PA) as Sarabeth, Garrett Cunningham (Woolrich, PA) as Louis, Kenetcha Long (Lock Haven, PA) as Dr. Polimorfus. Other Ensemble members featured are; Maia Crowell of Lock Haven, PA, Tommy Nunamacher of Woolrich, PA, Jaron Schadt of Mill Hall, PA, and Emerson Bressler of Lock Haven, PA.

Kid Frankenstein The Musical will be performed on October 5, 12, 19, 26 at 12:00pm at on the Ryan Main Stage at the Millbrook Playhouse. The Production will be Directed and Choreographed by David E. Leidholdt, with Musical Direction by Mo Ortbal. The Lighting Designer and Production Stage Manager is Brooke Reese.

Tickets are $10.00 for adults and $7.00 for Students and Children. Come in costume for a prize! Join us early from 11am-12pm for the Frankenstein Festival, for an additional $5 per person, your child will enjoy Halloween crafts, snacks, games and prizes!

Approximate running time 60 min. Recommended for ages 7 and up. For tickets, please visit www.millbrookplayhouse.org or call 570-748-8083. Please note that off-season box office hours are limited, please leave a message and someone will get back to you as soon as possible.





