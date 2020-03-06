The Cumberland Valley School of Music to Present Annual PERFORMATHON

The Cumberland Valley School of Music will present its annual Performathon on Saturday, March 21, 2020 from 9am - 4 pm. Performathon is an all-school event featuring over one hundred students, along with faculty members, friends and family performing in a continuous stream of recitals from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. The public is invited to the free event being held in the Thomson Alumnae Chapel on the Wilson College campus in Chambersburg, PA. Everyone is invited to attend at any time throughout the event and may stay as long as desired.

Students will be singing and playing their way through the day in musical styles varying from rock and jazz, to classical and Broadway. A broad range of performances, from solo acts to ensembles, will be featured. Ensembles taking the stage will include: the CVSM Children's Choir directed by Jeffrey Noll, The CVSM Chamber Ensemble and Fiddlesticks conducted by Deb Stotelmyer and Theatre Explorers directed by Heather Kline.

"This is a magical day of music at CVSM!" said Heather McEndree, Executive Director. "It truly demonstrates our mission as musicians of all ages and stages share their talents on the stage."

Student musicians seek monetary pledges as part of participating in the Performathon. All donations are tax deductible and will benefit the non-profit school.

Various area businesses and individuals contribute prizes for the students who obtain the highest amounts of donations to sponsor their performances. Among the prizes offered to students this year are: Totem Pole show passports and various gift cards to local businesses. Every student who meets the minimum donation requirement receives a commemorative t-shirt.

For further information about the Performathon, or to make a donation, visit the school website: www.cvsmusic.org. Additional information about the event can be accessed by calling the school directly at 717-261-1220 and speaking with any staff member.





Related Articles Shows View More Central Pennsylvania Stories

More Hot Stories For You