Storytelling Series Concludes This Friday at Zlock PAC

The ZLOCK Performing Arts Center (Zlock PAC) announces the conclusion of the successful monthly storytelling series on Friday, April 28, at 7:30 pm, titled Diamond in the Rough. The legendary DC Benny will co-host the final storytelling evening with fellow comedian Marc Kaye. Benny and Kaye will tell their own stories of "Diamond in the Rough" moments while introducing and highlighting the following storytellers: Stuart Carroll, Megan Cary, Ellen Lichius, John McDonnell, Jason Pollock, and Mark Riccadonn.

All tickets for the new Storytelling Series are $10.00 with free parking. In addition, BCCC students receive free tickets when a current student ID is presented. The Zlock PAC bar will be open an hour before the show, offering a variety of craft beer, wine, and non-alcoholic refreshments. More information can be found at: Click Here. For group sales, call 215-968-8469.

More about the storytelling evening's theme on April 28th:

With the tenor of celebrating the rich and personal and poignant stories, the series concluding with the Diamond in the Rough theme stretches beyond just April's birthstone, as the diamond captures images of elegance, beauty,and perfection. But it takes a lot to get there (at least outside the lab). Audience members will experience unique, metaphoric stories of diamonds in the rough that may never have been seen, looked for, or expected and yet, created some perfect moments.