SPACE ODDITY: A CELEBRATION OF DAVID BOWIE Comes to Open Stage Next Month

Open Stage, a theatre company in downtown Harrisburg, will present Space Oddity: A Celebration of David Bowie in its Studio Theatre from Sept. 8-17. Produced and created by Wayne Landon, the production is a captivating journey through the iconic music of the one and only David Bowie.

This musical revue pays homage to the electrifying energy, cosmic creativity and style of David Bowie, “The Thin White Duke.” From “Ziggy Stardust” to “Under Pressure,” this musical review will feature a stunning collection of hits that spans the entire career of this legendary artist. The revue will feature Bowie classics like “Space Oddity,” “Changes,” “Life on Mars?,” “Heroes” and more. With an incredible cast and talented band, Space Oddity: A Celebration of David Bowie is the ultimate Bowie tribute to what made him a true rock ‘n’ roll icon.

“We have spectacular singers and an amazing band that will take audiences on a mesmerizing odyssey,” said producer Wayne Landon. “We are thrilled to have the Open Stage’s Studio Theater come alive with Bowie’s legendary music, delivering an extraordinary experience to every theater enthusiast.”

Singers include Jasmine Graham, Sabrina Williams, Maggie Haynes, TJ Creedon, Brad Barkdoll and Tyler Shadle with co-musical direction by Brad Barkdoll and Tyler Shadle. A live band will accompany the singers featuring Brad Barkdoll on guitar, Tyler Shadle on keys, Dani Fiore and Jeremy Blouch alternating nights on drums and Jon Godinez and Alex Dacious alternating nights on bass. Stage direction is by TJ Creedon, Bethany Frymark is stage manager and Anthony Pieruccini is the music arranger and band rehearsal director.

“The cast and band will deliver out-of-this world fun,” said Open Stage Artistic Director Stuart Landon. “Audiences will be rocking and singing along and transported to new dimensions from beginning to end. This is a tribute that will take you into orbit with us as we celebrate David Bowie’s classics.”

David Bowie is a leading figure in the music industry and regarded as one of the most influential musicians of the 20th century and best-selling musicians of all time. He was an English singer, songwriter, musician and actor gaining popularity for his innovative work in the 1970s and on.

Performances of Space Oddity: A Celebration of David Bowie will take place at Open Stage’s Studio Theatre at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 8, 9, 14, 15, 16 and at 2 p.m. on Sept. 10 and 16. There will be an outdoor performance at Italian Lake Park in Harrisburg on Sept. 17 at 5 p.m. A post-performance discussion will be held following the matinee on Sunday, Sept. 10.

For tickets to Space Oddity: A Celebration of David Bowie, visit openstagehbg.com.