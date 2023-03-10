Review: THE SAVANNAH SIPPING SOCIETY At Oyster Mill Playhouse

Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope, and Jamie Wooten are well-known for their endearing comedies, including Always a Bridesmaid, Dearly Beloved, and many more. Known as Jones Hope Wooten Playwrights, their work has brought laughter to theatres across the country. The Savannah Sipping Society, featuring four unique, strong female characters, takes the stage at Oyster Mill Playhouse. Enjoy this delightful, relatable comedy directed by Alice Kirkland through March 26th.

The set, designed by Joel Persing and David Maletz, depicts a beautiful southern veranda, with soft colors, elegant furniture and decorations, and luscious plants. The sound, designed by Stephen Jahn and operated by Gavin Powell, features fun music about friendship that highlights the themes of the play. The story of Randa, Marlafaye, Dot, and Jinx is interspersed with monologues during which each of the characters talk directly to the audience. The lighting, designed by Bo Sidney and operated by Mike Toth, is key to making these transitions run seamlessly, keeping up the momentum of the show. The scene and costume changes are smooth and quick, ensuring that the audience doesn't lose the thread of the story.

The cast includes Nancy Meister as the career-oriented and recently fired Randa Covington, Lois Heagy as the recently widowed Dot Haigler, Kristen Borgersen as the divorcee Marlafaye Mosely, and Margaret Morris as the life coach Jinx Jenkins. Meister gives a solid performance as the practical, logical, and intellectual Randa. She does a lovely job showing the audience how Randa slowly opens up to the other women and learns how to step outside her comfort zone. Heagy's portrayal of Dot is heartfelt and engaging. Her comedic timing is perfect, making the emotional moments even more poignant and realistic. Borgersen is fantastic in her role as Marlafaye. She delivers her lines with just the right amount of sarcasm, and her facial expressions and gestures embody the outgoing, straight-shooting Texan. Morris gives a stellar performance as Jinx. The twinkle in her eye and mischievous smile illustrate Jinx's spunky personality, and her ability to display genuine emotion makes the character come to life.

The cast of The Savannah Sipping Society at Oyster Mill Playhouse really pulls together to create a funny, emotional, authentic glimpse into the lives of four women seeking to make their way through the transitions of life and discovering that friends make the journey worthwhile.

Photo Credit: Nicole Dube