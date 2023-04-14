Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: THE MISANTHROPE: A COMEDY OF MANNER at OrangeMite Studios

Review: THE MISANTHROPE: A COMEDY OF MANNER at OrangeMite Studios

This production runs April 13-16 at OrangeMite Studios.

Apr. 14, 2023  

The Misanthrope: A Comedy of Manners is a French play written by Molière and was first performed in 1666. This 5 act comedy pokes fun at the French social norms in high society. Chris Koslosky adapted and directed the play to fit the modern audience for OrangeMite Studios. It is surprising how little has really changed in terms of social norms of gossiping, bragging, backstabbing, and cynical complaining. Love can still complicated with triangles and jealousy.

The ensemble cast had great chemistry with each other and looked fantastic in their period costumes. Gianmarco Febres (Alan), the misanthrope, complains about the two-faced behavior of society. Joey Miller (Phil) tries help Alan fit in and accept the rules of society. Ángel Nuñez (Ronnie) will make you laugh at his attempts to court the woman he loves. Jamie Elizabeth (Celia) and William Wolfgang (Clark) are hilarious as they gossip together about the people in the town. Angel Pritts (Arlette) will backstab to get what she wants. Irene Winters (Ellie) tries to be the voice of reason.

The cast also includes William Wolfgang (Clark), Dodie Menard (Basque), and Chris Koslosky (Dubois). William Wolfgang's talent on the harpsichord was the perfect sound for the show. Ryan Szwaja (Dramaturg) and Nash Menard (Assistant Director) helped Chris Koslosky present an entertaining and educational night for the audience at OrangeMite Studios.

The Misanthrope performances are April 13 through April 16th at Calvary Lutheran Church in Dover, PA. Please click the link below to order your tickets from OrangeMite Studios.




April 14, 2023

