Review: THE BOYS NEXT DOOR at Oyster Mill Playhouse

Tom Griffin’s The Boys Next Door premiered at the McCarter Theatre in New Jersey in 1986 and was later adapted for the screen in 1996. Set in a communal residence for men with intellectual disabilities, The Boys Next Door gives the audience a glimpse into the lives of these men and the people around them, reminding us of all of the things that make us more similar than different—a desire for love, laughter, and meaning in life. Director Samuel Eisenhuth brings this touching story to life at Oyster Mill Playhouse July 11-27.

As always, the team at Oyster Mill Playhouse finds creative ways of using their set (Jordan Kelley and Brian Moore), props (Sam Speraw), and lighting (Jim Fisher) not only to emphasize the time period of the piece (in this case, the 80s), but also to indicate specific shifts in location or moments when they break the fourth wall. With a change in lighting and seating, the audience is transported from the apartment to the dance at the Center or to the train station. Swift set and costume changes keep the action moving as the show moves from scene to scene.

Jim Clark and Stephanie Via take on a variety of roles in this production, using their posture, voices, and movements to seamlessly transition from one character to another. Brad Hartman portrays Mr. Klemper, resident Barry Klemper’s father, who comes to visit Barry for the first time in nine years. Hartman’s Mr. Klemper is an angry, bitter, abusive man. It is a difficult role, and Hartman plays it well. Stage manager Sam Speraw makes a cameo appearance as Clara, a new girl at the Center. Even though she says only one word “no” over and over, Speraw’s body language and expression immediately give the audience clues to her character’s emotions.

Bethany Butler gives a lovely, nuanced performance as Sheila, a young lady who is developing a relationship with resident Norman Bulansky. Their relationship paves the way for the social worker, Jack, to explain how romantic relationships between residents was viewed by the general public and those in charge at that time, reminding the audience of the prevalence of the practice of sterilizing women with intellectual disabilities. Butler and Charles Miller, who plays Norman Bulansky, work beautifully together, bringing these characters to life, and making it clear that they just want the same things we all want—acceptance, love, and someone to share their lives with. Miller uses his whole being to embody the character of Norman Bulansky. His facial expressions and line delivery are well-crafted, and the audience cannot help but want to see him happy.

Matthew Golden’s performance as Arnold Wiggins is filled with energy, and his interactions with the other characters highlights both the camaraderie and frustrations they experience living together. His opening monologue is delivered flawlessly and sets the tone for the entire production, drawing the audience into the lives of these men. David Payne takes on the role of Lucien Smith. His portrayal of Lucien P. Smith is absolutely riveting, making his character so realistic that the audience becomes intensely invested in his story. His meeting with Senator Clarke, including his monologue, bring the audience to tears. Director Sam Eisenhuth steps into the role of Barry Klemper to pinch hit for Graham Woods who was unable to perform opening night. Eisenhuth gives an enthralling performance as Barry, the schizophrenic golf fanatic. It is a heartfelt and emotional performance. Josh Lebo portrays Jack Palmer, the social worker assigned to supervise Arnold, Lucien, Norman, and Barry. Lebo’s Palmer is simultaneously compassionate and frustrated. He sheds light on the very real burn out that often happens in the field of social work.

This production of The Boys Next Door is filled with humor and emotion. Every actor brings their character to life in a nuanced and sensitive way, giving the audience a glimpse into the thoughts, feelings, desires, frustrations, and fears of this diverse group of characters. It is a production that is sometimes difficult to watch because it brings to light realities that many would prefer to ignore, and it is for that very reason that it is a production well worth the time to see. Visit oystermillplayhouse.com for more information and to get your tickets today!

Photo credit: @shesophoto

Reader Reviews

