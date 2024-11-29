Review: HAMILTON at Hershey Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Hamilton touring company came to the Hershey Theatre this week. I don’t think there is much value in adding my opinion of this monumental Tony and Pulitzer Prize winning blockbuster. It seems to be unanimously loved, admired, and respected. I don’t think there is much that I could add that hasn’t already been said. Therefore, this review will focus on answering the question of whether the touring company retains the same talent and quality as the Broadway and filmed productions.

The short and sweet answer is “yes”! This production retains the same charm and value as what I have seen before, while adding a few additional tweaks to make it special. Tyler Fauntleroy stars as the title character. Fauntleroy is skilled in both the swagger and rhythms that this role requires. He doesn’t necessarily have the same level of what I call “charming obnoxiousness” that Lin-Manuel Miranda possessed, he brings great energy and vitality to the stage.

Most of the other actors bring enthusiasm to their roles while maintaining the general outline of those that came before them including Aaron Burr (Jimmie Jetter), Angelica Schuyler (Marja Harmon), Thomas Jefferson (Jared Howelton), and, of course, King George III (Justin Matthew Sargent).

Conversely, A.D. Weaver knocks it out of the park in his unique portrayal of George Washington. Weaver just owns the stage, in voice, appearance, and attitude. His booming bass voice and significant carriage conveys that Washington is less the mundane “father of our country”, and more so it’s “Big Daddy”

Sets, costumes, orchestrations and choreography were all (at least) of equal caliber to the on-going Broadway production. Special recognition to lighting designer, Howell Binkley. I don’t think this show gets enough credit for the integral way that lighting plays a major part in the telling of it’s story. While others shows (like Hershey’s previous show, Beetlejuice) use lighting in a flashy, conspicuous way, Hamilton uses it more for highlighting and emphasis. Sometimes, less is more.

Hamilton runs now through December 8th. It is one of the last productions on the Hershey stage before the theatre closes for major renovations during 2025. What a great way to go out with a bang. Don’t throw away your shot! Get tickets if you still can.

