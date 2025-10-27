Review: DECEIVED at Fulton Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Fulton Theatre is going all in this Halloween season. Not only do they have the creepy Jekyll and Hyde on the mainstage, but they are doubling down with the suspenseful thriller, Deceived on the fourth floor.

Deceived is the theatrical version of the film, Gaslight. Although I never saw the movie, I (like most other people) recognize the term “gaslighting” that originates from this story. In modern terms, this is a relationship red flag when one partner manipulates the perceived reality of another, either by denying things happened or casting false blame.

Since the titles of both the film and play reference this concept up front, I don’t think it is any type of spoiler to explain that this type of behavior is central to the plot. Hanley Smith plays Bella, a young British wife at the turn of the 20th century. Smith starts hearing noises from the attic, misplacing things, and questioning her own sanity. She also notices that the gaslights in her house dim from time to time, meaning someone else is using them even when she is supposedly all alone.

Smith has a nervous energy about her, and a wide-eyed look of both anxiety and innocence. Her interactions with her husband, Jack (William Connell) are centered and trusting. Connell is a great villain, and has his guard up for the majority of the show. His scenes of support and concern are appreciated even more so once the audience learns the truth.

Personally, I don’t think the suspense in this show stems from the question, “What’s going on?”, but rather “What are the motives?” and “Who all is involved?". These questions kept me guessing until the show’s satisfactory conclusion.

Grace Gonglewski and Abigail Islom play the characters, Elizabeth and Nancy, the two servants. Gonglewski is solid as the older, more experienced maid. Islom has some solid moments of both humor and disdain as the rebellious Nancy. The two actresses bring a lot to this four-character show.

Direction by Andrew Kindig was grounded and well-paced, Kindig prioritizes storytelling over cheap scares, and that’s a good thing. Scenic design by Jason Burgess was both realistic and interesting.

Deceived is a great thriller, and shows us that sometimes the scariest things can come from the most unsuspecting places.

