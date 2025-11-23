Review: ELF at Fulton Theatre

🎭 NEW! Central Pennsylvania Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Central Pennsylvania & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

A classic Christmas movie dashes, dances and prances to the live stage as the Fulton Theatre presents Elf. The production is as big, bright, and shiny, as the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree. Ben Fankhauser is joyful as Buddy. He deserves a lot of credit for giving us the silliness, enthusiasm, and innocence of the character while simultaneously making it distinct from the film’s Will Ferrell.

Lyda Jade Harlan is wonderful as the sourpuss, Jovie. While the character’s attitude is a bit anti-Christmas, Harlan has a voice as beautiful as an angel. Benjamin Howes is grump-tastic as Walter Hobbs and Jaygee Macapugay plays the supportive missus, Emily Hobbs.

Two other stand-out characters include a hilarious Eddie Murphy-inspired store manager played by Anthony Wayne, and young Bryce Rugg’s Michael Hobbs who holds his own in scenes with actors twice, thrice or even four times his age.

Video projection greatly enhanced but never overshadowed the cast and physical set. The snowfall illusion was especially impressive. Paul Black and Colin Riebel deserve a lot of the credit for the vision of the production.

The ten piece orchestra led by Ben McNaboe sounded full and lush. However, the show’s score is mostly unremarkable. Choreography by the show’s director, Maria Newbery Greer was fun. My favorite number was the Act 2 opener featuring some talented, tap-dancing Santas.

Elf is the latest submission in Fulton’s season of audience choice. Based on this production, it is easy to appreciate it’s popularity. Personally, I am just grateful to not have to endure yet another version of A Christmas Carol this year. Sometimes it pays to think outside the (gift) box.

Performances run now through December 28th. Don’t be a cotton-headed ninny muggin. Buy your tickets now before they are all sold out!

Reader Reviews

Need more Central Pennsylvania Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...