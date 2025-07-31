Review: GODSPELL at Stewartstown Summer Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Godspell, by Stephen Schwartz and John-Michael Tebelak, first opened off-Broadway in 1971. Since then, it has seen numerous tours and revivals, including the 1988 off-Broadway revival, the 2000 off-Broadway revival, and the 2011-2012 Broadway revival and tour. Based on the parables in the Gospel of Matthew, Godspell features an ensemble cast. With the exception of Jesus and John/Judas, the names used for the characters are the cast members’ real names. The latest revival of Godspell is presented by Stewartstown Summer Theatre at HAPR Community Center through August 9th.

While every show takes a village to bring it to life, this is especially true for this production, which was relocated from Stewartstown UMC to the Community Center due to renovations at the church. The production team that worked together with the cast to pull this all together consists of: Michael Daiuto (director), Kyle Billings (assistant director), Sandy Pietrowicz (music director), Alek Nielsen (instrumental music), Maddie Rader (vocal music), Ryan Connelly (executive producer), Joe Reed (producer), Curtis Druck (production assistant), Emma Gaetjen and Courtney Sheckells (choreographers), Lauren Paules (stage manager), Jules Quintilian and Chad Heaps (stage crew managers), Chad Druck and PJ Carbonell (set design and construction), Makaley Warner (promotional and set art), John Mayers (lighting), Alaina Uricheck (costumes), Josh Hinchy (technical manager and electrician), GJ Emge (consultant and assistant electrician), Carole Lavin (set detail), Kaley Gilland (set art), Josh Hinchy and Bryce Warner (sound), Jenny Bearman (makeup), Charlotte Hanshew (costume assistant), Betsy Hammond (props), Lily Kreiss (prop master), Mary Davis (crew), Patrick Dumm (crew), Isabella Quintillian (crew), Rhys Sanders (crew), Nathaniel Saumenig (crew), and Sofia Sedesse (crew). In addition to the production staff, the support staff played a vital role in making the summer theatre program a success.

This production of Godspell is set at Camp Galilee, complete with a pavilion, rock climbing wall, benches, and a bonfire, and the actors wear Camp Galilee t-shirts, creating a wonderfully cohesive and creative setting for the show. The lighting and sound are perfect for the space and keep the audience’s attention on the action. The band features several area musicians including Ryan Cooper (guitar 1), Paul Thomas (guitar 2), Adam Schwaninger (drums), Paul Hoppert (drums), Ryan Keeney (bass), Chris Saumenig (bass), Colin Aten (bass), PJ Piccone (keyboard), and Alek Nielsen (piano). These musicians do a wonderful job keeping the songs on track and supporting the vocalists.

There are two casts for this production, fittingly, the Alpha and the Omega. Audiences can catch the Alpha cast on Wednesday, July 30 at 7pm; Saturday, August 2 at 2pm and 7pm; Tuesday, August 5 at 7pm; Thursday, August 7 at 7pm; and Friday, August 8 at 7pm. The Omega cast takes the stage on Thursday, July 31 at 7pm; Friday, August 1 at 7pm; Sunday, August 3 at 2pm; Wednesday, August 6 at 7pm; and Saturday, August 9 at 2pm and 7pm. The Omega cast features Dave Beiler (ensemble), Cooper Brandenburg (ensemble/Hubbard), Sofia Dalton (ensemble/Galileo), Nyla Davis (ensemble/Socrates/Trio), Tessa Foley (ensemble/Hegel), Jaydon Paradis (ensemble), Robbie Peck (ensemble), Ceci Piccone (ensemble/Aquinas/Trio), Annalise Podlaszewski (ensemble/featured dancer), Chloe Powell (ensemble/Gibbon), Elsie Wrisk (ensemble/Williamson), Ava Miliauskas (featured dancer), Jacob Rhoads (Sartre), Will Dumm (disciple), Joe Brady (disciple), Ella Miliauskas (disciple), Finn Peck (disciple), Ashley Patterson (disciple), Natalie Schanberger (disciple), Leah Klein (disciple), Camren Czahor (disciple), Jacob Mott (trio/John the Baptist/Judas), and Henry Podlaszewksi (Jesus).

This reviewer had the joy of catching opening night, which featured the Alpha cast: Morgan Hepler (ensemble/featured dancer), Gianna Latko (ensemble/featured dancer), Julia Latko (ensemble/featured dancer), Alana Livingston (ensemble/trio/Socrates), Logan Mendenhall (ensemble/Galileo), London Mendenhall (ensemble/Williamson), Aubrey Miller (ensemble/Sartre), Emily Saumenig (ensemble), Adrienne Schwaninger (ensemble/Hegel), Elsa Schwaninger (ensemble/Gibbon), Cacey Shupp (ensemble/Hubbard), Claire Wilson (ensemble/trio/Aquinas), Jackson Casey (disciple), Owen Lutz (disciple), Therese Masafu (disciple), Jenna McAlexander (disciple), Olivia Rader (disciple), Emma Lutz (disciple), Lexi Bush (disciple), Makayla McAlexander (disciple), Rachel Izola Almoney (trio/John the Baptist/Judas), and Paul Christopher (Jesus).

These young actors bring not only talent but also heart to this beloved musical. Their passion and energy explode onto the stage, creating theatre magic that lights up the whole room. This may be the first production of the revival this reviewer has seen in which all of the words could be understood during “Tower of Babble”—bravo to the Philosophers (Alana Livingston, Claire Wilson, Logan Mendenhall, Adrienne Schwaninger, Elsa Schwaninger, Cacey Shupp, Aubrey Miller, and London Mendenhall). “Prepare Ye” starts the rest of the show off in a fun, energetic way. Jenna McAlexander’s strong, full vocals and graceful movements lead the way in “Day by Day”, and Makayla McAlexander takes on the solo in “Learn Your Lessons Well” with wonderful vocals and great humor. Olivia Rader’s rendition of “Bless the Lord” absolutely brings down the house. “All for the Best” featuring Rachel Izola Almoney, Paul Christopher and the entire cast is so much fun, and the dancers truly shine. “All Good Gifts”, one of this reviewer’s favorite songs from the show, features Owen Lutz, whose amazing range and emotion makes the heart swell. Therese Masafu gives a pitch-perfect performance of “Light of the World” that is filled with confidence and joy.

Emma Lutz’s smokey, Norah Jones-esque tones are enchanting in “Turn Back, O Man”. “By My Side” is one of the most heart-wrenching songs of the production, and Lexi Bush’s lovely, clear voice tugs at the heartstrings. Jackson Casey’s full, deep voice is highlighted beautifully in “We Beseech Thee”, and the entire cast joins in with delightful vigor. Paul Christopher is well-cast as Jesus. He keeps the action moving as the story progresses through the parables, and with his smooth vocals and fantastic range, he handles the variety of songs, from “Save the People” to “Alas for You” to “Beautiful City”, wonderfully.

The best thing about this production of Godspell is the sheer joy, love, and community that permeates the space. Stewartstown Summer Theatre creates a beautiful experience that will uplift the hearts of everyone who sees this show. Visit https://www.sumctheatre.com/ticket-info/ to get your tickets now.

Reader Reviews

SPONSORED BY THE APPELL CENTER

Don't Miss a Central Pennsylvania News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...