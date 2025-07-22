Prima Theatre Announces 15th Anniversary Season Featuring DISENCHANTED, THE MOTOWN CLUB, And More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Prima Theatre has unveiled its 15th Anniversary Season, featuring a dynamic lineup that includes Disenchanted, The Motown Club, Illumination, The 70s Experience, and The Complete History of America (Abridged). The announcement comes as the Lancaster-based nonprofit reports rising attendance—up 32% since 2019—despite a national downturn in nonprofit theatre audiences.

Founded in 2010, Prima has grown from a series of pop-up performances into a year-round presenter with a custom-built black box venue in the former Hamilton Watch Company headquarters. As it marks 15 years, the theatre is reaffirming its mission to “make room for joy” and cultivate what founding executive producer Mitch Nugent calls “cultural vibrancy” in Central Pennsylvania.

“Lancaster’s future isn’t just about what we build—it’s about what we nurture,” said Nugent. “Prima is a place where people can gather, connect, and feel more alive.”

Highlights of the upcoming season include the satirical princess musical Disenchanted, the soulful tribute concert The Motown Club, and a candlelit holiday performance titled Illumination. The theatre will also present a fast-paced comic history lesson in The Complete History of America (Abridged) and a disco-era celebration in The 70s Experience.

In addition to performances, Prima is expanding its community access initiatives, including Creative Current, which provides subsidized tickets to youth and underserved audiences, and Encore, a business engagement program pairing performances with post-show gatherings.

The season follows the spring 2025 premiere of We’ll Get Back to You, a new play developed in collaboration with bestselling author Rob Bell, which is now being explored for larger-market productions.

Tickets and more information are available at primatheatre.org.

