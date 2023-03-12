Photos: First Look at Prima Theatre's INTO THE WOODS

Stephen Sondheim's musical theatre masterpiece Into the Woods is currently running at Prima Theatre. In this beloved, Tony Award-winning musical, a cast of familiar fairy tale characters pursue their dreams and desires, only to discover that sometimes, getting everything you want may not be a happy ending after all.

Check out production photos below!

"Audiences are really going to be in these woods, with these characters, and feel like they are on the journey with them," says Galia Backal, Resident Director of the Broadway smash hit SIX, who is directing Prima's production of Into the Woods. As a director, Backal prioritizes diversity and intersectionality, and loves crafting productions that are immersive and experiential. With her leadership, Prima's production of Into the Woods promises to welcome audiences into the mesmerizing beauty of a fairy tale world, while also raising profound questions about the dreams, desires, and destinies that compel us in our own lives.

Into the Woods runs through March 25, 2023 at Prima Theatre, 941 Wheatland Avenue in Lancaster. Tickets are on sale, and availability is limited. Tickets start at $58, and advance reservations at primatheatre.org/woods are highly recommended. On-site parking is free, as well as a complimentary beverage at the in-theatre bar. Prima's roomy and comfortable seating will surround the stage playing space on three sides. Discounted group tickets are available by visiting primatheatre.org/groups or by calling the box office at 717-327-5124. The theatre is handicap accessible.