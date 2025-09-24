Oscar Hammerstein Museum and Theatre Education Center Announces Winners of 2025 International Youth Solo Contest

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Oscar Hammerstein Museum and Theatre Education Center has announced the winners of its 2025 International Youth Solo Contest, revealed in a pre-recorded ceremony broadcast online. More than 100 applicants participated this year, representing thirteen U.S. states and two countries, including Thailand.

In the High School Division, first place went to Addison Wynkoop, age 14, of Bellefonte, PA. Second place was awarded to Charlotte Raynor, age 15, of Doylestown, PA, with third place going to Gabrielle Arias, age 15, of Newtown, PA. In the Middle School Division, the top honor went to Ing Ing Itthiratanakomol, age 12, of Nonthaburi, Thailand, followed by Elisabeth Choi, age 10, of Leonia, NJ, and Ellie Joy Fortson, age 11, of Edgewater, NJ. In the Elementary Division, first place went to Elle Campbell, age 9, of Chesapeake, VA; second place to Ruby Caramore, age 8, of Norfolk, VA; and third place to Serena Ryoo, age 10, of Englewood Cliffs, NJ. The Bucks County Division honored Sarah MacLean, age 17, of Doylestown, PA, with first place; Reese Leichter, age 16, of Doylestown, PA, with second; and Roslyn Cooper, age 8, of Holland, PA, with third.

This year’s winners receive cash prizes, with all first-place winners invited to perform at the museum’s Some Enchanted Evening Gala on Sunday, October 19, at the Inn at Barley Sheaf Farm in Bucks County. Submissions were evaluated by a panel that included Professor Kathleen Wrinn of Syracuse University and Bucks County native Dr. Paul Wolf of McNeese State University.

Alongside the contest results, the museum also announced the launch of the inaugural Bucks County Young Playwrights Festival. Open to students in grades 9–12, the initiative will select up to four one-act scripts for staged readings by theatre professionals in April 2026. Student writers can submit their work at hammersteinmuseum.org/bc-young-playwrights.

The Oscar Hammerstein Museum and Theatre Education Center is dedicated to preserving Hammerstein’s Doylestown home and expanding awareness of his legacy as a librettist, lyricist, humanitarian, and mentor. Tours are offered Friday through Monday, with tickets available at hammersteinmuseum.org/tourinfo.