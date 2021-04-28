Original Musical PRODIGAL to be Presented by Servant Stage

Servant Stage is presenting a staged reading of a brand-new original musical called Prodigal by composer and playwright Tyler D. Hoover. The community is invited to attend and be part of the development process of this musical with a limited number of in-person tickets available to the public.

Hoover is a Lancaster-based composer, with bachelor's and master's degrees in Music Theory & Composition from West Chester University. Prodigal is the first full-length musical he has created. Hoover says he was looking to find a familiar story that could be retold in an innovative way. "There's something magical about combining the nostalgia and legacy of the familiar with the fresh eyes of a new setting or perspective."

The musical is loosely based on the Biblical parable found in Luke 15. "I was looking for a story that would resonate and that audiences could connect to," says Hoover. "It became clear over time that the story of the Prodigal Sons (pluralization intended) was exactly what I was looking for. It's a story about identity, and more than that, it's a story about love, and about family, and where we each find our value and worth."

The presentation features a cast of 23 local performers, led by Robert Bigley, Zachary Fernback, Caleb Hughes, and Reji Woods in featured roles. The presentation will also include a Q&A and "talk back" session with the composer, director, and cast after each performance. Servant Stage's Artistic Director Wally Calderon will be directing.

"Working on a new piece of theatre is always something that's exciting to me," says Calderon. "It stretches your muscles as an artist. You get to speak into the creation of this wonderful show. I think it's going to be a great experience for us to have an audience for a staged reading, because they're invested and a part of the process as well."

Performances will take place May 21-23 at Lancaster Alliance Church, 210 Pitney Road, Lancaster. COVID-19 policies in place include limiting the audience capacity to allow for social distancing and face coverings required at all times, per state health guidelines. The show will also be available to watch online from May 28 through June 13.

Tickets are Pay-What-You-Will for both the in-person performances and online streaming but must be reserved in advance at ServantStage.org or by calling (717) 455-0255. In-person performances take place at 7:00pm on Friday, May 21; 2:00pm and 7:00pm on Saturday, May 22; and 2:00pm on Sunday, May 23.