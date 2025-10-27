Matt Mathews Brings BOUJEE ON A BUDGET Tour to Hershey Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Following a year of sold-out shows nationwide, comedian Matt Mathews is extending his wildly popular “Boujee On A Budget Tour” into 2026 with 17 newly announced dates across the U.S., including a show at Hershey Theatre on Friday, April 10, 2026, at 7 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Thursday, Oct. 30, at 10 a.m. They can be purchased online at www.Ticketmaster.com.

Mathews’ “Boujee On A Budget Tour” has already sold more than 135,000 tickets nationwide, cementing its status as one of comedy’s most in-demand runs. Now nearing 100 shows, the tour continues to grow as fans flock to his blend of raw, relatable humor and unapologetic authenticity. Mathews’ storytelling draws on his life as a boudoir photographer, barrel racer, farmer, proud Alabamian and LGBTQ+ trailblazer. With a fan base of over 12 million strong and 1 billion views across platforms, his influence extends beyond the stage.