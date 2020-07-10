Join Unicorn Theatre's Virtual Gala

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Each year Unicorn Theatre comes together to celebrate the theatre and their vibrant community of patrons and artists! Even though they would love to party in person, they can still celebrate VIRTUALLY!

Join them for a Live Stream on Saturday, August 8, 2020, 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM CST.

Hang out with Producing Artistic Director Cynthia Levin and enjoy an evening full of performances from your favorite artists, testimonials from the theatre community, bid on some amazing packages in our on-line auction, and other surprises from the comfort of your own home!

Including Performances By...

Darrington Clark

Vi Nhan Tran

Shon Ruffin

Victor & Penny

Vanessa Severo

Bri Woods

...with more to be announced soon.

Visit: https://unicorntheatre.org/

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You