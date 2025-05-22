Hershey Symphony Will Perform Free Independence Day Concert

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Hershey Symphony Orchestra invites the community to celebrate Independence Day with the 22st annual free concert on the lawn of Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center. “A Salute to America” begins at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, June 27, 2025. There is no rain date for the concert.

“Is there anything more inspirational than a community coming together to celebrate our nation’s birthday with their own orchestra?” says Greg Woodbridge, Hershey Symphony Music Director. “The concert will include music from Broadway, the movies, and of course beloved patriotic selections. We are so excited to once again offer this concert to the community!”

The concert is sponsored by Penn State Health, Penn State College of Medicine and the Hershey Symphony Orchestra with support from PepsiCo, Lifesource Water, KCA Financial, and Hershey Expositions. Parking is free and attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets. Guests should note that while pets are allowed, they must be on a leash. Fireworks are not permitted at the event.



Complimentary water will be provided and drinks and food will be available for purchase from food trucks at the event. Guests may also bring their own food and drinks.

Comments

Best Play - Live Standings Oh, Mary! - 29% John Proctor Is the Villain - 20% Stranger Things: The First Shadow - 13% Vote Now!