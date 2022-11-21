Hershey Area Playhouse Presents A DOUBLEWIDE TEXAS CHRISTMAS This December

The Hershey Area Playhouse is bringing the witty holiday comedy A Doublewide Texas Christmas to the stage just in time for the holiday season. Sponsored by the Hershey Rotary Club and season sponsor Country Meadows, the show will run December 8, 9, and 10 at 7 pm and December 11 at 2 pm.

It's Christmastime in the tiniest Texas town, but the residents aren't feeling very festive. Not only are the trailer park residents dealing with the stress of the holiday season, but they've just discovered that Doublewide is being double-crossed by the County. They take it upon themselves to take down the "Big Guys," and comedy ensues!

"Doublewide Texas Christmas is just a festive good time," says director Austin Shay. "We have an incredible talented cast bringing this comedy to the Playhouse, and it's the perfect show to put you in the holiday spirit."

The talented cast includes Playhouse favorites and new faces as well:

Amy Snyder - Big Ethel Satterwhite

Sunshine Rishel - Georgia Dean Rudd

Emily Eagle - Lark Barken

H. Thomas Lehmann - Norwayne Crumpler

Harry Menear - Haywood Sloggett

Deborah Santiago - Joveeta Crumpler

Colleen Mullikin - Caprice Crimpler

Mark Scott - Nash Sloggett / Harley Dobbs

Rita Smith - Patsy Price

Doublewide Texas Christmas will take place on the Playhouse stage. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at hersheyareaplayhouse.com.