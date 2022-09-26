Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

HOECUS POCUS Halloween Drag Show is Coming The Ritz With Urethra Vas D'Ferens, Justice & More

Boil, Boil, Toil and Trouble, Cauldron hot as Kardashian Bubble. The witches are out to suck your youth, Or a Martini dry with little Vermouth.

Sep. 26, 2022  
HOECUS POCUS Halloween Drag Show is Coming The Ritz With Urethra Vas D'Ferens, Justice & More

HOECUS POCUS DRAG SHOW is coming to The Ritz Saturday, Oct. 29, 2021, starring Urethra Vas D'Ferens, Justice, Chlamydia Berns, Oliver Twist, and Luna Tic!

6PM Doors Open
7PM Event

BYOB for age 21 and over.

$20 per person
Make your reservation here: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2199197®id=194&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.showtix4u.com%2Fevent-details%2F67520?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Recommended for (18+) for mature language and themes

Boil, Boil, Toil and Trouble,
Cauldron hot as Kardashian Bubble.
The witches are out to suck your youth,
Or a Martini dry with little Vermouth.
On this October eve, is a show rarely seen.
All Mortals beware, since you're in for a scare.
With so many monsters, drag queens, and ghouls,
You're certain to leave all covered in drool.
But do not fret if that isn't your thing,
for there's a plethora of acts, and some who can sing!
With back-flips, splits, and comedy so right,
you'll leave the Ritz with fiendish delight.
For there's only one way to get a good scream,
that's to spend it with us on this Halloween.


THEN SHE RAN to Play Scranton Fringe Festival Starting This MonthTHEN SHE RAN to Play Scranton Fringe Festival Starting This Month
September 25, 2022

The creators of Then She Ran, a new 90-minute musical, have announced that Catie Davis will be directing three performances of the show during the weekend of September 30th through October 2nd, 2022 as part of the Scranton Fringe Festival.  Ms. Davis is an accomplished New York City director, and an Associate Director of Beetlejuice and Moulin Rouge, both of which are currently on Broadway.
The Ritz Theater to Present FAIRY TALE BRUNCH: VILLAINS EDITION in OctoberThe Ritz Theater to Present FAIRY TALE BRUNCH: VILLAINS EDITION in October
September 25, 2022

The Historic Ritz Theater will host Fairytale Brunch @ The Ritz! Villains Edition with Crudelia De Mon, Evil Mother, Captain Hook & Smee on Saturday, 8 October 2022 at 10AM.
BOOK OF MORMON Announces Lottery Policy at Hershey TheaterBOOK OF MORMON Announces Lottery Policy at Hershey Theater
September 24, 2022

THE BOOK OF MORMON, winner of nine Tony Awards® including Best Musical, has announced a lottery ticket policy in Hershey, Pa., playing at Hershey Theatre September 27-October 2, 2022. A limited number of tickets will be available at $25 each.
Beatles Concert Experience Performer Announced at Prima TheatreBeatles Concert Experience Performer Announced at Prima Theatre
September 23, 2022

Let's “imagine all the people livin' life in peace — sharing all the world.” Here Comes the Sun - A Timely Beatles Tribute Concert, kicks off Prima's 12th season and gives audiences a refreshing dose of joy and beloved tunes. The prophetic and timeless music of the Beatles comes to life in this reflective and hope-filled show. 
Servant Stage To Announce 2023 Youth Theatre SeasonServant Stage To Announce 2023 Youth Theatre Season
September 21, 2022

Servant Stage will present First Look Jr on October 9th, celebrating highlights of the 2022 Youth Theatre season and the unveiling of 2023 season of Youth Theatre shows, camps, and programs.