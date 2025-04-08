HAIRSPRAY and More Set for Fulton Theatre 2025-2026 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Fulton Theatre has unveiled its 2025/2026 Season, a carefully curated lineup of plays and musicals designed to captivate and inspire audiences of all ages. This collection features beloved classics, award-winning dramas, and toe-tapping musicals, promising a year of unforgettable theatrical experiences.

Mainstage Series

The season kicks off with the heartwarming and humorous Driving Miss Daisy by Alfred Uhry, running from September 12 through 28, 2025 (previews September 10-11). This long-running Off-Broadway success and Academy Award-winning film explores the unlikely relationship between an aging, crotchety white Southern lady and a proud, soft-spoken black man.

Next, the Fulton presents the epic struggle between good and evil in the musical phenomenon, Jekyll & Hyde, from October 10 through November 2, 2025 (previews October 8-9). Based on the classic story by Robert Louis Stevenson, this production features a thrilling score of pop-rock hits from multi-Grammy- and Tony-nominated Frank Wildhorn and double-Oscar- and Grammy-winning Leslie Bricusse.

The holiday season will sparkle with Elf The Musical, playing from November 21 through December 28, 2025 (previews November 19-20). Based on the beloved film, this hilarious fish-out-of-water comedy follows Buddy the Elf in his quest to find his true identity. This modern-day holiday classic is sure to make everyone embrace their inner elf and spread Christmas cheer!

In the new year, audiences can experience the suspense and intrigue of Agatha Christie's And Then There Were None, running from February 13 through March 8, 2026 (previews February 11-12). One of Agatha Christie's most foreboding tales and a masterpiece of dramatic construction, this classic whodunit will keep you guessing until the very end.

The spring will heat up with Hairspray, from April 10 through May 3, 2026 (previews April 8-9). This big and bold musical about one girl's inspiring dream to dance is a winner of eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical. Get ready to sing and dance – you can't stop the beat!

The Mainstage season culminates with the timeless love story of West Side Story, playing from June 12 through July 12, 2026 (previews June 10-11). Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet is transported to 1950s New York City in this heart-wrenching and relevant musical drama.

In addition to the Mainstage productions, the Fulton Theatre is proud to present a diverse selection of shows in the Groff Studio Series and Family Series:

Groff Studio Series

● Deceived (Oct. 24-Nov. 16, 2025)

● It’s a Wonderful Life (Dec. 5-Dec. 28, 2025)

● Every Brilliant Thing (Jan. 16-Feb. 1, 2026)

● The Shark is Broken (Feb. 27-Mar. 22, 2026)

● Dear Evan Hansen (Apr. 24-May 17, 2026) an inaugural production in the Fulton’s Castagna Hall

Family Series

● The Nutcracker (Dec. 6-Dec. 27, 2025)

● Treasure Island (Apr. 18-May 2, 2026)

