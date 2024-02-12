Guitarist Joe Bonamassa Will Perform at Hershey Theatre in August

GRAMMY-nominated guitarist and unparalleled chart-topper Joe Bonamassa will perform at Hershey Theatre on Wednesday, August 21, 2024, at 8 p.m. as part of the “Blues Deluxe Tour.”

Tickets are available online at www.HersheyEntertainment.com and www.Ticketmaster.com.

Beginning on July 17 in Selbyville, Del., the 21-city tour promises to be a defining moment for live blues-rock, showcasing the music that defined Bonamassa's career. The “Blues Deluxe Tour” pays homage to Bonamassa's critically acclaimed albums, including his best-selling “Blues Deluxe” from 2003 and its current chart-topping successor “Blues Deluxe Vol. 2.” The setlist is poised to be an electrifying journey through Bonamassa's repertoire, featuring a mix of beloved fan-favorites and deep tracks making their live debut, all performed alongside a band of world-class musicians.

Hailed by Guitar World as “the world's biggest blues artist,” Bonamassa's impact on the blues-rock genre is immeasurable. With a career spanning over three decades, he has consistently captivated audiences around the globe with his dynamic live performances and musical ingenuity.

For more information, please visit either www.HersheyEntertainment.com or www.JBonamassa.com.