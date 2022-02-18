Gamut Theatre Presents ORLANDO

Gamut Theatre presents its Spring Showcase Production: Orlando. Originally written by Virginia Woolf and adapted for the stage by Sarah Ruhl, this production runs March 12-27, 2022 - Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 PM and Sundays at 2:30 PM. Admission prices are tiered, at a recommended price of $38 or discounted prices of $26 or $14. Please visit www.gamuttheatre.org/orlando for more information and to buy tickets, or call the box office at (717) 238-4111.

What's the play about? Orlando, a young nobleman in the court of Queen Elizabeth I, yearns for love and adventure and to find his place in the world. So strong is his longing that he becomes untethered in time. Two hundred years of adventures and loves later, Orlando (who is now only thirty) awakes from a weeklong sleep to discover she has become a woman. Transformed and yet essentially the same person, Orlando still hungers for adventure and love and understanding. So has anything really changed?

Adapted from the novel Virginia Woolf wrote for her lover Vita Sackville-West, Sarah Ruhl's Orlando is a hilarious, tender, and joyful celebration of queer love, gender, and the complicated and beautiful journey we all must take to discover our true selves.

Please consult Gamut's Health & Safety Protocols before purchasing a ticket.