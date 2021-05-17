Erie Philharmonic season subscriptions are available now! Current subscribers can renew by clicking on one of the buttons at https://eriephil.org/subscriptions based on your current subscription plan. You can also call 814.455.1375 with any questions or to upgrade your subscription today.

The box office is currently closed to the public. You must call ahead of time to make an appointment.

Learn about all of the subscription options below!

Full Series

Enjoy guaranteed seats for all 10 concerts in the 2021-22 season. Whether you like Rachmaninoff, Star Wars, Midori or The Sound of Music, this is the series for you!

Symphonic Series

Between Grammy-winning guest artists and unforgettable masterworks, this subscription series includes tickets to all 5 concerts in the Symphonic Series.

Pops Series

With a majority of the philharmonic's 5 pops concerts selling out each year, this is the only way to guarantee your seat! This series includes tickets to Holiday Pops and film concerts.

Compose Your Own

The popular Compose Your Own package lets you mix & match any 5 concerts from the philharmonic's Pops and Symphonic Series. You can truly create your own ideal season subscription!

Flex 4 Punchcard

Not ready to commit? The Flex 4 punchcard might be the way to go. This exclusive pass entitles you to 4 tickets throughout the 2021-22 season to be used however you wish, as early or as late as you decide (subject to availability). Flex 4 pass holders can start redeeming this punchcard for tickets in August, one week before tickets go on sale to the general public.

Learn more about all options at https://eriephil.org/subscriptions.