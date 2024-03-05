Donny Osmond Comes to the Hershey Theatre in July

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Legendary entertainer and music icon Donny Osmond will bring his award-winning Las Vegas production to Hershey Theatre for a show on Tuesday, July 2, 2024, at 8 p.m.

Tickets are available online at www.HersheyEntertainment.com and www.Ticketmaster.com.

Audiences will experience a 90-minute spectacle as Osmond performs his timeless hits, shares stories of his greatest show-stopping memories, and introduces brand-new music in a completely reimagined song and dance celebration. The show also features an interactive segment where anyone in the audience can request any song Osmond has ever recorded.

Osmond’s 2024 “Direct From Vegas” tour will stop in cities such as New York, Chicago, Nashville, Hershey and more. Chosen by the public as the winner of Best Show, Best Performer, Best Resident Headliner and Best Production in the Best of Las Vegas honors from The Las Vegas Review-Journal, the show is an exciting, energy-filled musical journey of his unparalleled life as one of the most recognized entertainers in the world.