December 2nd Update - Current Standings for the BWW Central Pennsylvania Awards! Jordon Ross Weinhold & Zander Gawn Lead

Best Actor in a Musical

Zander Gawn - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 13%

Rhys Kauffman - WEST SIDE STORY - Community Theatre League 8%

Zach Frey - NEWSIES - Community Arts Center 4%

Best Actor in a Play

Jordon Ross Weinhold - THE BOYS IN THE BAND - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 10%

Kevin Loreque - I AM MY OWN WIFE - Fulton Theatre 7%

Eric Mansilla - THE ODD COUPLE - Keystone Theatrics-The Playhouse at Allenberry 4%

Best Actor Under 18

Noah Woods - RAGTIME - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 14%

Adam Fox - TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD - Community Theatre League 8%

Quahme Powell - NEWSIES - Williamsport CAC 5%

Best Actress in a Musical

Monica Ramirez - EVITA - Fulton Theatre 12%

Sydney Panikkar - WEST SIDE STORY - Community Theatre League 5%

Reagan Starrett - RENT - Dreamwrights 5%

Best Actress in a Play

Elizabeth Pattey - THE HUMANS - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 17%

Arielle Roush - TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD - Community Theatre League 6%

Ashley Gage - ANNE OF GREEN GAVBLES - Cavod Theatre 5%

Best Actress Under 18

Piper Sobon - ANNIE - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 13%

Quinn Starrett - FROZEN JR - The Belmont Theatre 4%

Sacha Alvarez - WEST SIDE STORY - Community Theatre League 4%

Best Choreographer

Marc Robin - EVITA - Fulton Theatre 16%

Jaclyn Gailit - WEST SIDE STORY - Community Theatre League 7%

Allison Hill - NEWSIES - Community Arts Cebtwr 6%

Best Costume Design

Sutiert Larlarb - FINDING NEVERLAND - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 14%

Bonnie Hall - NEWSIES - Community Arts Center 5%

Missy Black - WEST SIDE STORY - Community Theatre League 5%

Best Director for a Musical

Marc Robin - EVITA - Fulton Theatre 10%

Edward Fernandez - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 7%

Seth Sponhouse - WEST SIDE STORY - Community Theatre League 5%

Best Director for a Play

Wally Calderon - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Servant Stage Company 16%

Trey Compton - I AM MY OWN WIFE - Fulton Theatre 11%

Marie Fox - TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD - Community Theatre League 8%

Best Ensemble Performance in a musical

EVITA - Fulton Theatre 10%

WEST SIDE STORY - Community Theatre League 6%

NEWSIES - Community Arts Center 6%

Best Ensemble Performance in a play

THE HUMANS - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 13%

TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD - Community Theatre League 9%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Servant Stage Company 5%

Best Featured Actor in a Musical

Alex Walton - NEXT TO NORMAL - Fulton Theatre 10%

Elijah McBride - NEWSIES - Community Arts Center 5%

Sean Deffley - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 4%

Best Featured Actor in A Play

Jordon Ross Weinhold - THE MAN WHO CAME TO DINNER - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 20%

Aubyn Johnson - TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD - Community Theatre League 7%

Zander Gawn - THE BOYS IN THE BAND - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 4%

Best Featured Actress in a Musical

Yolanda London Dwyer - RAGTIME - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 10%

Charis Leos - MAMMA MIA! - Fulton Theatre 5%

Julia Harnett - CHICAGO - Fulton Theatre 5%

Best Featured Actress in a Play

Andi Jo Hill - THE MOTHERF-ER WITH THE HAT - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 18%

Soren Lefever - ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - Cavod Theater 6%

Arielle Roush - RABBIT HOLE - Community Theatre League 6%

Best Lighting Design

Jeff Cusano - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 19%

Aaron Crosby - JESUS - Sight and Sound Theatre 7%

Abigail Palaski - WEST SIDE STORY - Community Theatre League 7%

Best Musical

EVITA - Fulton Theatre 11%

WEST SIDE STORY - Community Theatre League 7%

NEWSIES - Community Arts Center 6%

Best Musical Direction

Ray Fellman - MAMMA MIA! - Fulton Theatre 12%

Kendra Bigley and Jordon Ross Weinhold - MY FAIR LADY - Servant Stage 7%

Russ Wynn - WEST SIDE STORY - Community Theatre League 5%

Best Play

THE HUMANS - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 19%

TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD - Community Theatre League 10%

JESUS - Sight and Sound Theatre 6%

Best Set Design

Adam Koch - CHICAGO - Fulton Theatre 20%

Doug Reese - NEWSIES - The Majestic Theater 5%

Seth Sponhouse - WEST SIDE STORY - Community Theatre League 4%

Best Sound Design

Shaun Ressler - MY FAIR LADY - Servant Stage Company 21%

Abby Palaski - WEST SIDE STORY - Community Theatre League 13%

David Unger - DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Dreamwrights 4%

