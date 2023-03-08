Bucks Live! Presents ME, MYSELF & BARBRA An Evening of a Lifetime in the Making, Featuring the Music of Barbra Streisand

On Friday, March 17th, The ZLOCK Performing Arts Center (ZPAC) proudly pulls back the curtain for Me, Myself & Barbra, an original touring concert uniquely celebrating the music and life of Barbra Streisand and features performer, writer, and producer Jenna Pastuszek.

In addition, Broadway's Joshua Zecher-Ross will perform musical Direction. Me, Myself & Barbara, a 90-minute concert will include classic Streisand hits such as Happy Days Are Here Again, Keepin' Out of Mischief, Soon It's Gonna Rain, Lover Come Back to Me, Miss Marmelstein, A Sleepin' Bee, Sweet Zoo, Ding Dong the Witch is Dead, and more.

"Barbra Streisand is a timeless and beloved figure in the world of vocal performance; presenting this one-of-a-kind show that celebrates a "lifetime in the making" and is sure to delight the most passionate of Streisand fans!" - stated Peter Chiovarou Zlock PAC's Director of Programming.

Tickets start at $ 20.00 and the lobby bar offering beer wine, and non alcoholic drinks and snacks (cash bar) opens at 6pm. All Tickets Include Free Parking at www.bucks.edu/tickets

Ever wonder what might happen if you stop waiting for permission and start believing in yourself? Just ask Barbra Streisand. At 21, Babs spent her evenings singing in hot cabaret clubs dressed up in funky thrift store finds. At 21, acclaimed performer Jenna Pastuszek spent her evenings serving mini hot dogs at bar mitzvahs sporting a patterned bow tie. Until she met Barbra, and everything changed. Learn how Barbra's self-confidence, power, and unique panache inspired a young performer to get out of her own way and embrace her own kooky self, weird last name and all.