Altoona Community Theatre Plans Ahead With Virtual Performances and More

The Altoona Mirror has reported on the ways in which Altoona Community Theatre's Board of Trustees president James Watt is helping to keep ATC up, running, and thriving during the health crisis.

Wyatt shared:

"Right now we are limited to what we can do without a professional staff managing day-to-day activities. Covid-19 forced us to restructure everything our office was doing and focus on the most meaningful parts of our mission.

This resulted in splitting up some of the job responsibilities of the executive director. ACT has been consistently adding to the services we offer and the executive director role became daunting.

We are primarily a volunteer-led organization with over 100 active members and growing. Coordinating the logistics of all we do is challenging and we are focusing our hiring practices on volunteer management, fundraising and theater."

He continued to say, "I am surrounded by fantastic leaders in ACT. Many people on the current board and in our membership have chaired the board at one time or another. I am more of a designated meeting planner and discussion facilitator than the leader of the organization.

Understanding how to raise philanthropic support and having the knowledge base associated with running a 501(c)3 has certainly been helpful in this time of upheaval, but knowing how to ask for help has served me the best.

My time at Penn State University and Juniata College has given me the opportunity to be around fantastic volunteers. I have watched them work alongside other volunteers and staff to lift up a mission they care deeply about in a way that brings passion and excitement to a community."

Check out the full story HERE.

