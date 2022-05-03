Act II Playhouse Announces 2022-2023 Season

Act II Playhouse announces their 2022-2023 season which is filled with shows being performed for the first time on the Act II stage.

"Act II Playhouse is going big," said Artistic Director Tony Braithwaite. "Coming out of the pandemic, we wanted to give our audiences a season full of all the things they want when they visit the Playhouse: good drama, great music, and plenty of opportunities to laugh with abandon!"

Subscriptions and discount rates are now available for the six productions.

The season begins on a hilarious note with Neil Simon's "The Prisoner of Second Avenue." This darkly comedic take on life in New York City finds Mel Edison (Tony Braithwaite) cooped up in his apartment after losing his job and on the verge of a nervous breakdown. It might just be the best thing that ever happened to him. An Act II Playhouse premiere, Neil Simon's "The Prisoner of Second Avenue" runs from August 30 through September 25.

A historical drama follows with "Eleanor" by Mark St. Germain. This one-woman show chronicling the life of "First Lady of the World" Eleanor Roosevelt is making its regional theatre debut at Act II Playhouse. "Eleanor" runs October 25 - November 20.

Holiday shows are a staple of the Act II season, and this year the Playhouse debuts a brand new musical revue entitled "Cole For Your Stocking." This world premiere features Musical Direction by Dan Matarazzo and showcases favorite songs of Cole Porter including, You're the Top, Night and Day, Friendship and more! "Cole For Your Stocking" runs December 6 through January 1.

A beloved comedy-drama follows with "Steel Magnolias" by Robert Harling. This play, about the powerful bond that blossoms between the women of a small southern town proving these ladies may look delicate as flowers but their friendship is strong as steel, is also the inspiration of the 1989 film. "Steel Magnolias" runs January 31 through February 26.

Act II Playhouse Artistic Director Tony Braithwaite takes to the stage next to star in "Mistakes Were Made" by Craig Wright. Braithwaite will appear as Felix Artifex, a down-on-his-luck Off-Broadway producer, who seeks salvation and success in an epic play about the French Revolution. Felix will learn that his croissant-lined road to success will be anything but smooth. "Mistakes Were Made" runs March 21 through April 16.

Rounding out the season, Act II presents the beloved musical, "Hello, Dolly!" with music and lyrics by Jerry Herman and book by Michael Stewart. In the tradition of their past musicals, "My Fair Lady" and "Man of La Mancha", Act II will scale the lavish production down to fit their stage with unique and must-see results! "Hello, Dolly!" will run May 23 through June 18.

Tickets are available online at act2.org, by calling the Box Office at 215-654-0200, or in person at the Box Office at 56 E. Butler Ave., Ambler, PA. The Box Office is open Mon-Sat, 2 p.m. - 6 p.m.

