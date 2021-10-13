ALTON BROWN: BEYOND THE EATS Delivers Delectable Comedy, Music and Cooking Demos to the State Theatre

The State Theatre welcomes Alton Brown back to Easton, PA on Wednesday, October 27th to share his new culinary variety show, Beyond the Eats.

Audiences can expect more comedy, more music, more highly unusual cooking demos, and more potentially dangerous science stuff. Alton Brown has been on the Food Network for nearly 20 years and is best known as the creator, writer, and host of Good Eats. Prepare for an evening unlike any other and if Brown calls for volunteers... think twice.

Show time is 7:30PM. Tickets are $57 - $67 and are on sale now. Tickets and memberships can be purchased 24 hours a day at www.statetheatre.org.

State Theatre Memberships begin at $75 for one year. For questions, or to purchase through the Box Office, please contact 610.252.3132, hours are Monday thru Friday 9AM to 4PM.