Theatre Rhinoceros Presents Free Solo Show By John Fisher: SHARKS!

Theatre Rhinoceros presents a FREE Facebook Live presentation: SHARK! Written and Performed by the John Fisher on May 7, 2020 at 8pm.

Scarier than Jaws!!! One man and a small boat in the Great White Shark capitol of the world: The Farallones!

Watch for FREE on John Fisher's webpage, starting at 8pm on Thursday, May 7. https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=559097816

John Fisher (Playwright/Director/Actor) recently completed a six-month run of his show A History of World War II at The Marsh, after playing two runs of the show in Manhattan (United Solo/Theatre Row - Best Actor Award 2017 - and Pangea) and another in Los Angeles (the Broadwater.) He is a two-time winner of the Will Glickman Award, as well as being a recipient of the GLAAD Media Award. His plays include the award-winning Action Hero, Shakespeare Goes to War, To Sleep and Dream, Combat! and Medea, the Musical. Previous COVID-19 performances include Murder in Hawaii and A Tourist in London. www.JohnFisher.biz.





