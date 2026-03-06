Theatre444 to Hold Auditions for AMALIE in April

🎭 NEW! Central New York Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Central New York & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Theatre444 will hold auditions for the quirky and charming musical Amalie with music by Daniel Mess and lyrics by Nathan Tysen & Daniel Messe; book by Craig Lucas. Auditions will run April 15 & 16. Please prepare 24 bars of a traditional Musical Theatre song. Bring Music or accompaniment. A pianist will be provided.

Go to www.theatre444.com to sign up for an audition spot. Theatre444 invites local performers to join our milestone season. Detailed audition information, including dates and requirements for each production, will be posted on the company website.

2026 Based on the beloved five-time Oscar-nominated film, Amélie is a whimsical and magical journey through the streets of Montmartre. Amélie is an extraordinary young woman who lives quietly in the world but loudly in her mind. She covertly improvises small but surprising acts of kindness that bring joy to those around her. But when a chance at love comes her way, Amélie realizes that to find happiness, she'll have to risk everything and say what's in her heart.

Performances will be June 5-13. All performances are at the Geneva Community Center at 160 Carter Road Geneva, NY 14456. Located in the heart of the Finger Lakes, Theatre444 is an award-winning theatre company known for its innovative staging and commitment to artistic excellence.