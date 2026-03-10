Hoff-Barthelson Will Perform its Next HB Artist Series Faculty Concert

🎭 NEW! Central New York Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Central New York & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Hoff-Barthelson Music School will present the next concert in its HB Artist Series on Friday, March 20, 2026, at 7:30 pm in the School’s auditorium, located at 25 School Lane in Scarsdale. The program features faculty performers in an evening of chamber music and art song spanning the Romantic era through the twentieth century.

“The HB Artist Series celebrates the remarkable artistry of our faculty—musicians who are not only exceptional performers but also inspiring teachers,” said Gabriella Sanna, Executive Director of Hoff-Barthelson Music School. “These concerts offer our community a unique opportunity to experience world-class performances in an intimate setting while reflecting the School’s longstanding commitment to artistic excellence and cultural enrichment in Westchester.”

The concert opens with Maurice Ravel’s Menuet Antique, performed by Donna Elaine, flute, and Tomoko Uchino, piano. Written early in Ravel’s career, the work evokes the grace of a Baroque dance while hinting at the rich harmonic color that would become a hallmark of the composer’s style.

Elaine and Uchino continue with John Rutter’s Suite Antique for Flute and Piano, a six-movement work inspired by Baroque forms but infused with a fresh, lyrical voice. Movements such as the expressive Aria, rhythmic Ostinato, and lively Rondeau highlight the elegant dialogue between flute and piano.

The program then turns to French art song with Four Songs by Gabriel Fauré, performed by Andrea Saposnik, mezzo-soprano, and Andrew Marino, guitar. The set includes Les berceaux, Le secret, Mandoline, and the beloved Après un rêve, each capturing the composer’s refined lyricism and sensitivity to poetry.

The evening concludes with Louise Farrenc’s Trio for Flute, Cello, and Piano, Op. 45, performed by Donna Elaine, flute; Peter Seidenberg, cello; and Joan Forsyth, piano. The four-movement trio combines lyrical warmth with spirited virtuosity, culminating in a brilliant finale.