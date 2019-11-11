The Oncenter Crouse Hinds Theater Will Present An Evening With William Shatner: Screening The Wrath Of Khan

Set phasers to fun and beam yourself to The Oncenter Crouse Hinds Theater on January 18th for an unforgettable night with the one and only William Shatner, live on stage. Audiences will enjoy a screening of the classic film Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan on the big screen, followed by a live conversation with the one and only "Captain James T. Kirk." A limited number of VIP tickets will be available which include premium seating and a photo opportunity with Mr. Shatner.

William Shatner will be sharing fascinating and humorous stories from his career spanning over 50 years as an award-winning actor, producer, director and writer. Fans will also have a chance to ask Mr. Shatner their question during a Q&A.

Don't miss your chance to see a Hollywood legend in this thrill-of-a-lifetime evening. Produced by Mills Entertainment and The Backlot Project.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, Nov. 15th at 10am and will be available to purchase online at Ticketmaster.com or in person at the Solvay Bank Box Office at The Oncenter (760 S. State Street, Syracuse, NY 13202).

Tickets start at $29.50, additional fees may apply.





