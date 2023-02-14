Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The 2022-2023 HB Artist Faculty Performance Series Continues Next Month

The concert is set for Friday, March 3, 2023.

Feb. 14, 2023  
The 2022-2023 HB Artist Faculty Performance Series continues Friday, March 3, 2023, at 7:30 pm featuring Donna Elaine, flute; Andrew Marino, guitar; Lani King Chang, violin; and pianists Rie Matsumoto and Eleonora Rotshteyn. Works to be performed include Richard Strauss' lyrically beautiful and technically demanding Sonata in Eb Major, Op. 18 arranged for flute and piano; Manuel Ponce's colorful Sonata for Guitar and Piano; as well as an assortment of lively works by Astor Piazzolla, Angel Villoldo and Carlos Di Sarli for violin, guitar, piano, and bandoneon.

Joining the faculty are guest artists Jessica Westerman, piano; Alla Sherbakov, violin; and Shinjoo Cho, bandoneon.

The concert will be held in the School's Joan Behrens Bergman Auditorium, 25 School Lane, Scarsdale, New York. Program and performers subject to change.

Admission to the concert is $20 general admission and is free of charge to HBMS students. Tickets may be purchased in advance via Eventbrite, the School's website (www.hbms.org), by calling 914-723-1169, or e-mailing hb@hbms.org.




