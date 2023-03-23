The 2022-2023 HB Artist Faculty Performance Series Concludes in April

The 2022-2023 HB Artist Faculty Performance Series concludes on Friday, April 14, 2023, at 7:30 pm with a performance of Clara Schumann's Piano Trio in G minor, Op. 17 performed by violinist April Johnson, cellist Peter Seidenberg and pianist Tomoko Uchino as well as a selection of jazz standards, improvisations and originals performed by jazz pianist Jamie Reynolds and saxophonist Ed Palermo. Joining the faculty are guest artists Gary Wang, bass and Mark Dodge, drums.

The concert will be held in the School's Joan Behrens Bergman Auditorium, 25 School Lane, Scarsdale, New York. Program and performers subject to change.

Admission to the concert is $20 general admission and is free of charge to HBMS students. Tickets may be purchased in advance via Eventbrite, the School's website (www.hbms.org), by calling 914-723-1169, or e-mailing hb@hbms.org.

About the HB Artist Faculty Concert Series

Hoff-Barthelson faculty comprises some of the nation's most distinguished performers and educators. Many hold chairs in prominent New York orchestras, are members of world-class chamber ensembles, perform in major Broadway productions, and are in international demand as solo artists. Others teach at leading conservatories including The Juilliard School, Manhattan School of Music, and Mannes College of Music. Held in Scarsdale, these concerts guarantee riveting music making of the highest caliber, in an intimate setting, at prices far below those in New York's major concert halls.

About the Faculty Artists

Violinist April Johnson has performed throughout the U.S. as soloist, chamber musician and orchestral freelancer. She has appeared as concertmaster with the Jupiter Symphony and the Galatea Ensemble, the Queens Oratorio Society and the Canton Symphony of Canton, Ohio. She has also performed with the Norwalk Symphony as assistant concertmaster, and the New York Chamber Soloists, the Ridgefield, Bridgeport, New Haven, Fairfield, Harrisburg Symphony Orchestras, and the Pennsylvania Philharmonia. With her husband, cellist Peter Seidenberg and pianist Kate Boyd, she is a member of The Oracle Trio. She has recorded with Lyrichord, Dorian and Newport Classics labels.

Ed Palermo is not a "business as usual" musician. When most people think of "big bands" they think of Duke and Dorsey. But go to see Ed Palermo's Big Band and you might hear Zappa, Hendrix, the blues of Paul Butterfield and Mike Bloomfield or one of Ed's own compositions, loaded with lush turns and unexpected twists.

Ed's interpretation of the music of iconoclastic composer Frank Zappa has brought him wide recognition. Before forming his own band, Ed toured and recorded with many different artists including Aretha Franklin, Tito Puente, Eddie Palmieri, Celia Cruz, Lena Horne, Tony Bennett, Mel Torme, Lou Rawls, Melba Moore, Debbie Gibson, The Spinners and countless others.

Jamie Reynolds has performed at New York's top jazz clubs and has toured extensively in Canada, the U.S., and Europe, including a performance at the Newport Jazz Festival. Jamie released his debut album, "Time with People," an acoustic piano trio recording of original music, in 2012. His second, "Counterpart," features electric instruments and effects and was self-released in 2013. "Grey Mirror," released in 2017 features guitarist Matthew Stevens and the improvising brass quartet the Westerlies. It received a 4.5 star review in Downbeat Magazine.

Peter Seidenberg has performed in major halls throughout the U.S., Europe, and Asia. He made his solo debut with the Chicago Symphony, and has since appeared as soloist with many orchestras, including the Century Orchestra of Osaka, Japan, the New American Chamber Orchestra, the De Paul Chamber Orchestra, New York Chamber Soloists, and the Eastman Rochester Philharmonic. He was founding member of the critically acclaimed Elements Quartet which created groundbreaking commissioning projects involving over 30 composers. He has collaborated with members of the Cleveland, Tokyo, Juilliard, and Emerson Quartets, and has participated in the Marlboro, Aspen, Caramoor, Casals, and Norfolk Festivals.

Tomoko Uchino has performed in recitals and concerts throughout the United States, Europe, and Asia. As a soloist, she has been a top prize winner in such competitions as the Ettlingen International Piano Competition for Young Pianists in Germany and the Takahiro Sonoda Piano Award International Competition in Japan. She has also appeared in recitals, collaborating with numerous instrumentalists and vocalists in such concert halls as Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center, Carnegie Weill Hall, Herbst Theater in San Francisco and Hamarikyu Hall in Tokyo, Japan.

For complete faculty artist biographies visit https://hbms.org/faculty/