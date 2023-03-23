Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The 2022-2023 HB Artist Faculty Performance Series Concludes in April

Joining the faculty are guest artists Gary Wang, bass and Mark Dodge, drums.

Mar. 23, 2023  
The 2022-2023 HB Artist Faculty Performance Series Concludes in April

The 2022-2023 HB Artist Faculty Performance Series concludes on Friday, April 14, 2023, at 7:30 pm with a performance of Clara Schumann's Piano Trio in G minor, Op. 17 performed by violinist April Johnson, cellist Peter Seidenberg and pianist Tomoko Uchino as well as a selection of jazz standards, improvisations and originals performed by jazz pianist Jamie Reynolds and saxophonist Ed Palermo. Joining the faculty are guest artists Gary Wang, bass and Mark Dodge, drums.

The concert will be held in the School's Joan Behrens Bergman Auditorium, 25 School Lane, Scarsdale, New York. Program and performers subject to change.

Admission to the concert is $20 general admission and is free of charge to HBMS students. Tickets may be purchased in advance via Eventbrite, the School's website (www.hbms.org), by calling 914-723-1169, or e-mailing hb@hbms.org.

About the HB Artist Faculty Concert Series

Hoff-Barthelson faculty comprises some of the nation's most distinguished performers and educators. Many hold chairs in prominent New York orchestras, are members of world-class chamber ensembles, perform in major Broadway productions, and are in international demand as solo artists. Others teach at leading conservatories including The Juilliard School, Manhattan School of Music, and Mannes College of Music. Held in Scarsdale, these concerts guarantee riveting music making of the highest caliber, in an intimate setting, at prices far below those in New York's major concert halls.

About the Faculty Artists

Violinist April Johnson has performed throughout the U.S. as soloist, chamber musician and orchestral freelancer. She has appeared as concertmaster with the Jupiter Symphony and the Galatea Ensemble, the Queens Oratorio Society and the Canton Symphony of Canton, Ohio. She has also performed with the Norwalk Symphony as assistant concertmaster, and the New York Chamber Soloists, the Ridgefield, Bridgeport, New Haven, Fairfield, Harrisburg Symphony Orchestras, and the Pennsylvania Philharmonia. With her husband, cellist Peter Seidenberg and pianist Kate Boyd, she is a member of The Oracle Trio. She has recorded with Lyrichord, Dorian and Newport Classics labels.

Ed Palermo is not a "business as usual" musician. When most people think of "big bands" they think of Duke and Dorsey. But go to see Ed Palermo's Big Band and you might hear Zappa, Hendrix, the blues of Paul Butterfield and Mike Bloomfield or one of Ed's own compositions, loaded with lush turns and unexpected twists.

Ed's interpretation of the music of iconoclastic composer Frank Zappa has brought him wide recognition. Before forming his own band, Ed toured and recorded with many different artists including Aretha Franklin, Tito Puente, Eddie Palmieri, Celia Cruz, Lena Horne, Tony Bennett, Mel Torme, Lou Rawls, Melba Moore, Debbie Gibson, The Spinners and countless others.

Jamie Reynolds has performed at New York's top jazz clubs and has toured extensively in Canada, the U.S., and Europe, including a performance at the Newport Jazz Festival. Jamie released his debut album, "Time with People," an acoustic piano trio recording of original music, in 2012. His second, "Counterpart," features electric instruments and effects and was self-released in 2013. "Grey Mirror," released in 2017 features guitarist Matthew Stevens and the improvising brass quartet the Westerlies. It received a 4.5 star review in Downbeat Magazine.

Peter Seidenberg has performed in major halls throughout the U.S., Europe, and Asia. He made his solo debut with the Chicago Symphony, and has since appeared as soloist with many orchestras, including the Century Orchestra of Osaka, Japan, the New American Chamber Orchestra, the De Paul Chamber Orchestra, New York Chamber Soloists, and the Eastman Rochester Philharmonic. He was founding member of the critically acclaimed Elements Quartet which created groundbreaking commissioning projects involving over 30 composers. He has collaborated with members of the Cleveland, Tokyo, Juilliard, and Emerson Quartets, and has participated in the Marlboro, Aspen, Caramoor, Casals, and Norfolk Festivals.

Tomoko Uchino has performed in recitals and concerts throughout the United States, Europe, and Asia. As a soloist, she has been a top prize winner in such competitions as the Ettlingen International Piano Competition for Young Pianists in Germany and the Takahiro Sonoda Piano Award International Competition in Japan. She has also appeared in recitals, collaborating with numerous instrumentalists and vocalists in such concert halls as Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center, Carnegie Weill Hall, Herbst Theater in San Francisco and Hamarikyu Hall in Tokyo, Japan.

For complete faculty artist biographies visit https://hbms.org/faculty/




Barrio Independent Productions Presents Its 2023 FRENZY FEST Photo
Barrio Independent Productions Presents Its 2023 FRENZY FEST
Barrio Independent Productions (B.I.P.) returns with Frenzy Fest, this year with both theater and short film categories.
World Premiere of Beth Gills NAIL BITER to Open at the Fisher Center at Bard This Spring Photo
World Premiere of Beth Gill's NAIL BITER to Open at the Fisher Center at Bard This Spring
The Fisher Center at Bard will begin its 20th Anniversary Season: Breaking Ground with the world premiere of Bessie Award-winning choreographer Beth Gill’s Nail Biter, a dance work that moves the viewer through portals of myth, memoir, psychodrama, and horror.
BLUEYS BIG PLACE The Stage Show! Comes To Proctors, April 4-5 Photo
BLUEY'S BIG PLACE The Stage Show! Comes To Proctors, April 4-5
Grab the sticky geckos, break out the duck cakes and alert the grannies! It's time to meet the much-loved Heeler family, who will be coming to Proctors on April 4-5 with the “Bluey” live show, “Bluey's Big Play The Stage Show!”
CRT Downtown Presents THE BACHELORS OF BROADWAY Photo
CRT Downtown Presents THE BACHELORS OF BROADWAY
Cortland Repertory Theatre Downtown, located at 24 Port Watson Street in Cortland, proudly presents “The Bachelors of Broadway – Gentlemen of the Theatre”.

More Hot Stories For You


Barrio Independent Productions Presents Its 2023 FRENZY FESTBarrio Independent Productions Presents Its 2023 FRENZY FEST
March 22, 2023

Barrio Independent Productions (B.I.P.) returns with Frenzy Fest, this year with both theater and short film categories.
TheREP Announces New Appointments To BoardTheREP Announces New Appointments To Board
March 22, 2023

The new president of theREP board is Margaret Becker who was appointed when Harold Iselin completed his term after filling the role for many years. Becker previously held the role of vice president; she has long been a subscriber and donor of theREP as well as enrolling her daughter in theREP's wonderful summer education programs. Becker has been a board member at theREP since 2015 as well as a member and supporter of many other community organizations.
BLUEY'S BIG PLACE The Stage Show! Comes To Proctors, April 4-5BLUEY'S BIG PLACE The Stage Show! Comes To Proctors, April 4-5
March 21, 2023

Grab the sticky geckos, break out the duck cakes and alert the grannies! It's time to meet the much-loved Heeler family, who will be coming to Proctors on April 4-5 with the “Bluey” live show, “Bluey's Big Play The Stage Show!”
CRT Downtown Presents THE BACHELORS OF BROADWAYCRT Downtown Presents THE BACHELORS OF BROADWAY
March 21, 2023

Cortland Repertory Theatre Downtown, located at 24 Port Watson Street in Cortland, proudly presents “The Bachelors of Broadway – Gentlemen of the Theatre”.
ALONE: Stories From Edgar Allan Poe Comes To Catskill's Bridge Street TheatreALONE: Stories From Edgar Allan Poe Comes To Catskill's Bridge Street Theatre
March 21, 2023

The horror! The horror! For almost a decade now, actor Daniel Hall Kuhn has been touring some of the grandest theatres in the country, interpreting “The Tell-Tale Heart” and other literary classics by Edgar Allan Poe for enthralled audiences numbering in the hundreds (and occasionally the thousands!).
share