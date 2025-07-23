Tarot Cabaret Comes to the ESL Rochester Fringe Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Sunday Stages will present Tarot Cabaret at the School of the Art's Blackbox Theatre. A Night of Music as Told Through Tarot. There will only be 4 performances, Sept. 11th, 12th, and 18th at 8:30pm, and 19th at 7pm.

Every audience that comes to Tarot Cabaret will have a different experience! Each night will include an intention setting and set list making ritual. This means that YOU can play a role in building the show! Audience members will get to draw a card from the Tarot Deck, whichever card they choose and wherever they choose to place it will determine which songs get played and in what order. We let the cards decide what kind of story needs to be heard every night! But don't worry, no matter what cards are chosen you will be in for a treat!

Sunday Stages first debuted at the 12th annual Rochester Fringe Festival with a sold out showing of “35mm: A Musical Exhibition,” a song cycle where each song had an accompanied photograph. The unique staging included museum-like exhibits for each song, leaning into the “fringe” of it all. As mentioned above, this production will not stray from that sentiment—with audience participation encouraged and no preconceived set list. Tarot Cabaret first premiered at Fairport Brewing in NOTA in November of 2024, and had rave reviews from audience members such as, “There was so much talent on that stage, it kept getting better and better with each song!” and ”We couldn't predict what was coming next!” That production had a similar concept (each tarot card representing a song that resonated with its meaning); however, the setlist followed the order of the Major Acana and there were about 10 less songs in the rotation, meaning: Tarot Cabaret 2.0 is bigger than ever!