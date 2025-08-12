Syracuse Stage to Hold Auditions for TINY MARTIANS, BIG EMOTIONS!

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Syracuse Stage is seeking non-equity actors to audition for the Theatre for the Very Young production of “Tiny Martians, Big Emotions,” conceived and directed by Kate Laissle. The show is a touring educational program as part of the company’s 25/26 season. Auditions are by video submission only and must be submitted no later than Wednesday, September 17 to be considered.

AUDITION DETAILS

“Tiny Martians, Big Emotions” Conceived and Directed by Kate Laissle

Rehearses Jan. 5 – 18, 2026.

Touring January – June 2026.

This touring production features flexible, on demand performances; actors will be assigned dates based on their availability and will be paid per performance.

Seeking casting for:

MARTIANS: Any age, race or gender. Inquisitive, clownlike and lacking any words but great at getting their point across with sounds, body language and gibberish. The Martians love working together with audience members to figure out why colors are causing them to feel things. A little unsure of what to do but they know that their audience friends have the answers, whatever the response. The definition of yes, and.

Please submit the following:

· Headshot and resume

· Location (city/state)

· A 60 second video recording of you telling a short story of discovery involving no language but sounds and movement encouraged.

Please visit SyracuseStage.org/job-opportunities for video submission instructions.

About the show:

Join us as our dynamic Martian duo experience emotions for the first time. Guided through interaction with our youngest audience members, our Martians will experience the highs and lows of feelings and the brilliance of how colors and textures affect our mood. Through their journey, our Martians learn how even though we all experience feelings differently and react in unique ways to experiences, we're all stronger together by sharing and expressing our emotions.

About Theatre for the Very Young: A Theatre for the Very Young local touring production, “Tiny Martians, Big Emotions” is specifically created for audiences ages 18-months to 5-years-old.