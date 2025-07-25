Single Tickets on Sale for Capital Repertory Theatre 2025-26 Season

Single tickets for Capital Repertory Theatre's 2025-26 season, will be on sale 12 p.m. Friday, July 25. This season will mark the first with Miriam Weisfeld, from the Adirondack Theatre Festival, as the new Producing Artistic Director. Weisfeld has been working with Maggie Mancinelli-Cahill, who recently stepped down, to arrange the upcoming season.



First of the season, aligning with the spooky time of year, is “Becky Nurse of Salem” by Sarah Ruhl, running Friday, Sept. 26, through Sunday, Oct. 19, starring local favorite Brenny Campbell as Becky. Reality blurs for Becky Nurse, whose ancestor was tried for witchcraft on the very spot where Becky now works as a tour guide. When Becky loses her job for getting a bit too candid with the tourists, she turns to magic, pills, and a bartender for redemption.



Next, theREP will bring back a show that hasn’t been on the MainStage since 2015 – but, this time, with a holiday twist. “Murder for Two: Holiday Edition,” with book and lyrics by Kellen Blair and book and music by Joe Kinosian, will run Friday, Nov. 28, through Sunday, Dec. 28. Virtuosic performer Joe Kinosian, who composed the show’s score and originated the role of “the suspects,” returns to theREP for this must-see holiday event. This madcap musical mystery takes off like a shot and leaves you breathless with laughter. One actor plays eager young police officer Marcus Moscowicz, while the other actor plays all 10 suspects!

The first show of the new year will be “Archduke,” by Rajiv Jordan, Friday, March 6-Sunday, March 29. This audaciously theatrical production comes to theREP directly from Philadelphia’s Wilma Theater, winner of the 2024 Regional Theatre Tony Award. Three starving teens with nothing to lose fall under the sway of a fanatical captain, stumbling their way into an assassination that sparks World War I. This pitch-dark farce turns history on its head, blending absurd comedy with chilling relevance.



Playwright Kareem Fahmy’s plays “American Fast” and “A Distinct Society” were featured in theREP’s past Next Act Summits. theREP is honored to continue to support Fahmy’s work following the world premiere of “Dodi & Diana” at Colt Coeur in New York City, by welcoming the show to the MainStage Friday, April 24-Sunday, May 17. Jason, a white Wall Street banker, and Samira, an Egyptian American actress, face a crossroads in their marriage. When Samira lands a breakout — but problematic — TV role, Jason turns to astrology for answers, leading them to the Hôtel Ritz Paris on the anniversary of Princess Diana and Dodi Fayed’s tragic death.



Last of the season, a musical that was developed at the Adirondack Theatre Festival, is “Mystic Pizza,” Friday, July 10, through Sunday, Aug. 9, 2026, and the only professional production of the show until the launch of the tour in Syracuse. With a book by Sandy Rustin and based on the beloved 1988 Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Motion Picture movie starring Julia Roberts, this new musical features a treasure trove of pop hits by Melissa Etheridge, Cyndi Lauper, Debbie Gibson, Van Morrison, and more, presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals with story and characters by Amy Holden Jones.

