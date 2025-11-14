SU Drama Continues Season With ANTIGONICK

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Syracuse University Department of Drama will continue their 2025/2026 season with “Antigonick,” a contemporary adaptation of Sophokles' tragedy by Canadian poet Anne Carson. Directed by Matthew Winning and Erica Murphy, performances of “Antigonick” will be held November 14-22 in the Storch Theatre at the Syracuse Stage/SU Drama Complex, 820 East Genesee St.

Kreon, the King of Thebes, demands that the mutinous Polyneikes' body rot in the fields. Antigone, daughter of Oedipus, refuses to let her dead brother suffer such disgrace and buries him, setting off a fatalistic chain reaction that will ripple across the ages.

“Carson's adaptation of ‘Antigone' challenges us to see how history has continued to repeat itself over the millennia and asks our modern audience to consider what will we do with the limited time we have,” said co-director Murphy.

Audacious and irreverent, “Antigonick” gives Sophokles a bold update, breathing new life into this ancient meditation on tyranny, tragedy and one woman's powerful act of civil disobedience.

