NY Philharmonic Musicians Come to Hoff-Barthelson This Month

On Sunday, March 30, 2025, Hoff-Barthelson Music School will present the annual Elaine Stamas Chamber Music Residency and Concert, featuring musicians from the New York Philharmonic. Named in honor of Elaine Stamas, a long-time supporter and dedicated member of the School’s Board of Trustees, this esteemed residency provides a unique opportunity for HBMS students to learn from and perform alongside world-class musicians. The event begins at 2:30 pm with a pre-concert reception, where guests can meet the artists, followed by a captivating performance at 3:15 pm in the School’s auditorium at 25 School Lane in Scarsdale.

Earlier in the day, HBMS student ensembles will participate in the Residency, receiving coaching from these distinguished musicians. Selected student ensembles will have the honor of showcasing their talents in short performances prior to each half of the concert program.

The concert opens with Mozart’s Duo for Two Violins, Op. 70 No. 1 (after KV 378), performed by violinists Yulia Ziskel and Audrey Wright. Following this, the duo is joined by pianist Yalin Chi for Moszkowski’s Suite for Two Violins and Piano, a lively and virtuosic work that highlights the brilliance of all three musicians. The program concludes with a performance of Haydn’s String Quartet in G major, Op. 77, No. 1, featuring Su Hyun Park and Kyung-Ji Min on violin, Vivek Kamath on viola, and Sumire Kudo on cello.

Performers and program subject to change.

