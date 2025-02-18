NEWSIES JR to be Presented at Fort Salem Theater This Summer

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Fort Salem Theater will present the return of its Summer Youth Musical program in 2025 with a production of Newsies Jr. This four-week theater camp, running from July 7 to August 1, offers students in grades 6-12 the opportunity to participate in a fully staged musical while receiving professional-level training in acting, singing, and dance.

Building on the success of past productions—including Schoolhouse Rock Live, Jr., The Wizard of Oz: School Edition, and The Little Mermaid Jr. (which garnered over 163,000 views on YouTube)—Fort Salem Theater continues its mission of fostering young talent and making high-quality arts education accessible to students from all school districts.

"We are beyond excited to bring Newsies Jr. to our stage this summer," said Kyle West, Executive and Artistic Director of Fort Salem Theater. "Each year, our youth theater program grows in popularity, and it's incredible to witness these young performers gain confidence, build friendships, and create unforgettable memories through the magic of live theater. We can't wait to welcome both new and returning students for another amazing summer of storytelling and song."

New for 2025, Fort Salem Theater is also launching a "Mini Program" to introduce 5th graders to the world of musical theater. Participants in this limited-capacity program will rehearse once a week and join the full cast for the final performance week, making their debut in the ensemble for the song “Brooklyn's Here” and other key moments.

Program Details:

Registration Opens: Monday, February 10 (Limited to the first 25 students)

Program Dates: Monday, July 7 – Friday, August 1

Rehearsals: Monday through Friday, 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM

Eligibility: Full Program: Open to students entering 6th grade through exiting 12th grade Mini Program: Open to students entering 5th grade or those with limited availability

Auditions: Saturday, June 7 (Video submissions due by June 1 for those unable to attend in person)

Performance Dates: Thursday, July 31 @ 7:00 PM Friday, August 1 @ 7:00 PM



Tuition rates start at $295 for early registrants, with a limited number of scholarships available. Due to high demand, students are encouraged to register early to secure their spot.

