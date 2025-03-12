News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Michael Schenker to Bring MY YEARS WITH UFO Tour 2025 to Patchogue Theatre

The performance will take place on Sunday, September 14 at 7PM.

By: Mar. 12, 2025
Michael Schenker to Bring MY YEARS WITH UFO Tour 2025 to Patchogue Theatre Image
Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts will present Michael Schenker "My Years With UFO" Tour 2025 , appearing on Sunday, September 14 at 7PM.
 
Tickets are $59 - $89 including fees and can be purchased in person at 71 East Main Street in Patchogue, by phone at 631-207-1313, or online. Tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, March 14, 2025 at 10:00AM.

Guitar legend Michael Schenker is bringing his iconic UFO classics back to the stage! Experience a night of rock history as he performs songs from his legendary years with UFO, celebrating the release of "My Years with UFO".



