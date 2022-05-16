Local Teen Performers Take Spotlight In HEATHERS THE MUSICAL: High School Edition, Opening Friday

From the Drama Desk and Lucille Lortel nominated off-Broadway production comes Heathers The Musical: High School Edition, the darkly delicious story of Veronica Sawyer, a brainy, beautiful teenage misfit who hustles her way into the most powerful and ruthless clique at Westerberg High: the Heathers.

But before she can get comfortable atop the high school food chain, Veronica falls in love with the dangerously handsome new kid J.D. When Heather Chandler, the Almighty, kicks her out of the group, Veronica decides to bite the bullet and kiss up to Heather ... but J.D. has another plan for that bullet.

Over 40 teen actors will perform in the show, which marks the first Edge production to return to the theater since 2020. "Random Farms is thrilled to be bringing back our Edge program which is now Edgier than ever! I am super excited to be working with two casts of incredibly talented teens who are really bringing all of their energy and dedication to the rehearsal process," says director (and Random Farms Artistic Director), Sarah Boyle.

Heathers The Musical: High School Edition features book, music, and lyrics by Kevin Murphy and Laurence O'Keefe and is based on the 1989 film of the same name written by Daniel Waters. The production is directed by Sarah Boyle with music direction by Joseph Brewer. The first performance of Heathers The Musical was September 2010 at Joe's Pub in New York City, followed by a run at the Hudson Backstage Theatre in Los Angeles in 2013. Heathers returned to New York Off-Broadway in March 2013 at New World Stages under the direction of Andy Fickman and ran through August 4, 2014.

All performances are held at The Manor Club (located at the Pelham Manor, 1023 Esplanade Pelham, NY 10803). Friday, May 20th @ 7:30pm - Cast B Saturday, May 21st @ 1:00pm - Cast B Saturday, May 21st @ 7:00pm - Cast A Sunday, May 22nd @ 1:00pm - Cast A

Performances run approximately 2 hours with one intermission. TICKET INFO:

$20 (children/seniors), $30 (adults) and $40 for premium seats (first five rows center orchestra). Tickets available only at www.RandomFarmsNY.org/tickets.