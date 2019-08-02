LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Returns To Mac-Haydn

The Mac-Haydn Theatre presents Howard Ashman and Alan Menken's sci-fi hit Little Shop of Horrors, running August 8 through 18.

Get ready for this beloved and out-of-this-world comedy. Down on Skid Row we meet the meek and loveable Seymour Krelborn, where he discovers a carnivorous plant that needs more than just plant food to grow; it needs blood and has plans for total world domination! This smash hit sci-fi musical will crash like a meteorite onto the stage and satisfy every appetite!

Fresh off his run in Ragtime as Houdini, Andrew Burton Kelley takes on his second role of the season as Seymour. Credits include: National Tour: A Christmas Carol. Regional: A Chorus Line, Rock of Ages, Beauty and the Beast (Palace Theatre), Xanadu, Violet, Titanic, The Producers (Seacoast Rep), Mitch Albom's Hockey-The Musical (Detroit City Theatre).

Berkshire Theatre Award Winner Emily Kron returns to the Mac-Haydn stage as Audrey. She dazzled audiences last season as Sally Bowles in Cabaret and won a Berkshire Theatre Award for her performance as Mrs. Lovett in our 2017 production of Sweeney Todd. Mac-Haydn credits also include South Pacific (Nellie) and The Baker's Wife (Genevieve). NY Credits include: Private View (Atlantic Theater), The Europeans (Atlantic Theater), Sweet Tooth (Cherry Lane Theater), Love in a Tub (LaMaMa), The Gold (NYMF). Emily has her own band, Em & the Fates, and has performed renowned venues, such as 54 Below, BB King, Rockwood Music Hall and more.

Pat Moran stars as Orin (The Dentist) after his highly-praised performance as Joe Gillis in Sunset Boulevard earlier this season. Now in his third season at the theatre, Pat has been featured in previous Mac-Haydn productions such as Cabaret (Emcee), Chicago (Billy Flynn) and Into the Woods (Cinderella's Prince). Pat's New York credits include Spring Awakening (Hanschen) and Carrie: The Musical (Tommy Ross), and his regional credits include Damn Yankees (Joe Hardy), She Loves Me (Kodaly), and The Sound of Music (Rolf).

Rounding out the cast are Alecsys Proctor-Turner as Audrey II, Berkshire Theatre Award winner George Dvorsky as Mushnik, Atsushi Eda as the Audrey II puppeteer and Maya Cuevas, Madi Cupp-Enyard and Angel Harrison as the Urchins: Ronnette, Chiffon and Crystal, respectively.

Little Shop of Horrors is directed by Erin Spears Ledford, choreographed by Lauren Monteleone and music directed by David Maglione, with costume design by Alison Zador, wig and makeup design by Matthew Oliver, scenic design by Emma Cummings, lighting design by Kevin Gleason, props by Joshua Gallagher and sound design by Nathan Schilz.

For tickets and details please visit www.machaydntheatre.org or call the box office at (518) 392-9292.





