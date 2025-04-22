Kaatsbaan Cultural Park to Present American Ballet Theatre Studio Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Experience the next generation of ballet stars with American Ballet Theatre Studio Company on Saturday, May 31, 2025 at 7pm and Sunday, June 1, 2025 at 2pm at Kaatsbaan Cultural Park's intimate Black Box Theater.

ABT Studio Company presents a dynamic program featuring both classical and contemporary works. The company's spring 2025 repertoire includes selections from the following: pieces by renowned choreographers Jerome Robbins, Gerald Arpino, Yannick Lebrun, and ABT Principal Dancer James Whiteside; original commissions by Houston Thomas and ABT dancers Madison Brown and Brady Farrar; and iconic works such as George Balanchine's Tarantella and the BLACK SWAN pas de deux from Swan Lake, staged by Kaatsbaan's co-founder, Artistic Advisor, and Board Chair, Kevin Mckenzie. Seize the chance to see these exceptional, talented young dancers. Tickets are $45 for general admission, $25 for students with ID, and can be purchased now.

The specific program for each performance will be announced at a later date.

ABT Studio Company

Artistic Director: Sascha Radetsky

Managing Director: Claire Florian

Rehearsal Director: Yan Chen

ABT Studio Company Dancers 2024-2025 Season: Max Barker, Maximilian Catazaro, YeonSeo Choi, Elijah Geolina, Ptolemy Gidney, Daniel Guzmán, Paloma Livellara, Kayla Mak, Aaron Marquez, Viktoria Papakalodouka, Sooha Park, and Natalie Steele

ABT Studio Company, now in its 30th anniversary year, develops the next generation of ballet dancers, choreographers, and audiences. Led by ABT Studio Company Artistic Director Sascha Radetsky, its central mission is to prepare its exceptionally promising dancers (currently ages 17-22) for careers in American Ballet Theatre or other leading ballet companies worldwide. Nearly eighty-five percent of current American Ballet Theatre dancers are alumni of ABT Studio Company, including sixteen Principal Dancers and eight Soloists. The highly mobile ABT Studio Company serves as an ambassador for American Ballet Theatre by touring to venues large and small. In recent years, ABT Studio Company has performed in such international destinations as the United Kingdom, Greece, the Philippines, Hong Kong, and Mexico and at a wide variety of US performing arts centers, universities, festivals, and galas. ABT Studio Company dancers perform favorite excerpts from the classical and neoclassical canons alongside inventive contemporary pieces, commissioning today's brightest choreographers to create new ballets on the dancers each season. Performances feature a wide variety of styles, offering something for everyone to enjoy - from ballet newcomers to lifelong fans.

