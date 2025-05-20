Jazz On Jay Returns For 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Schenectady's Jazz on Jay concert series is back for its 2025 season, bringing a vibrant mix of jazz styles to the heart of downtown every Thursday from June 5- Aug. 28. Now held in the recently revitalized Jay Square, across from City Hall, this year's series opens with the dynamic Dylan Canterbury Quintet and closes with the Chuck Lamb Trio featuring Ria Curley. With performances spanning modern, acoustic fusion, and classic jazz, Jazz on Jay continues its three-decade tradition of free midday concerts celebrating the region's rich musical talent.

“Jazz on Jay has enriched Schenectady's cultural landscape for over 30 years, presenting exceptional jazz concerts on Jay Street, and now in our new home at Jay Square. Our concerts offer a relaxed environment, where all are welcome to pull up a lawn chair or blanket, unwind, and tune in to the multitude of talent provided by the Capital Region and beyond,” said Jazz on Jay Committee Chair Lanaea Bailey.

All shows will be 12-1:30 p.m. in Jay Square, across from City Hall. In cases of rain, extreme heat, or low air quality, the series will be moved into Robb Alley at Proctors.

June 5: The Dylan Canterbury Quintet

June 12: Todd Nelson and JazzAmericana

June 19: Steve Horowitz Quartet

June 26: Jeff “Siege” Siegel Quartet

July 3: Winelight

July 10: Jeanine Ouderkirk Quartet

July 17: Art D'echo Trio

July 24: Linda Brown Jazz Project

July 31: Nicholas Dwarika Quartet

Aug. 7: Heard

Aug. 14: The Evidence

Aug. 21: Arch Stanton Quartet

Aug. 28: Chuck Lamb Trio featuring Ria Curley

Jazz on Jay is sponsored by Electricity Arts and Entertainment District, New York Council on the Arts, Schenectady County, County Legislature Arts & Culture Grant, City of Schenectady, Downtown Schenectady Improvement Corp., Proctors Collaborative, MVP Healthcare, Price Chopper/ Market 32, The Schenectady Foundation, The Recording Industry's Music Performance Trust Fund, American Federation of Musicians, and NYS Music. For specific biographies of upcoming performers, visit jazzonjay.org.

