Guy Davis Will Play Fulgum's In Montrose NY to Honor Fallen Heroes

Guy Davis, a world renowned guitarist and actor, is bringing his medley of talents to Montrose, NY for a community concert and event to encourage and unite people during one of America's most tumultuous times. New York City based and Montrose native artist Gabe Kis, is the mastermind behind the event, which will take place atFulgum's Restaurant and Bar, located at 2151 Albany Post Rd. Montrose, NY on September 3, 2021 @7pm. This event will honor local friends and heroes who have passed away.

"It's an honor to be connected to such impactful and wonderful people," he said. "My goal was to bring the feeling of love and friendship back to my hometown. It'll be a night full of good people, good vibes, and wonderful music," Kis said. "Come out only if you're looking for a good time."

Local celebrity DJ Jed Taylor from 105.5 FM New York and 95.1 FM in Danbury will host the event . And it will be livestreamed to friends all over the world who won't be able to attend. Safety measures will be in place due to COVID-19. "While this event will be fun and full of energy, it's also a time to grieve surrounded by loved ones," Kis said. "I want people to know there is a brightness in the world and we should focus on that."

The people that will be honored at the event include: Kenny Kear, Hudson Valley guitarist and Montrose native who passed away tragically in a car accident in June of 2020. Kear was a graduate of Hendrick Hudson High School, class of 1978.

Detective Charlie Wassil Jr. also a graduate, class of 1977,returning from the US Marines he became a police officer with NYPD, then transferred to the Peekskill Police Department. Wassil was a first responder after the 9/11 attacks and eventually died due to an inflammatory nervous system disease he acquired after working on the site. Wassil was the last person to touch the American flag before being brought to the 9/11 Museum. While the event is not a 9/11 event, we will have available 9/11 "We Will Never Forget" pins to be distributed to attendees, Guy Davis will perform a song he wrote for the First Responders.

The Danny Scannell Band will open for Guy Davis.